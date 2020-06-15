Will donate $10 to FH

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
2,582
Reaction score
411
Age
32
Location
Baltimore, MD
I will donate one dollar to fin heaven and start this off with my favorite dolphin as a kid: OJ McDuffie. My mom got me a signed OJM football and it was my prized possession .

We need to hit this monthly goal to keep the site rolling, so for one dollar, who was your favorite fin not named Dan?
 
