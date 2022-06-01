Will Fejedelem make this team?

Honestly I've never been a fan of paying Fejedelem as much as we do just to stand there in the backfield during punts. His play as a safety is marginal. We have 4 legit safeties that'll likely make the roster. I not only don't see him making this roster but I hope he doesn't. I think he was one of those "culture signings" for Flores and will likely lose his spot to McDaniel's "culture signings" on offense like Scherfield or Cracraft. They can also stand next to the punter a few times a game, just as good as Fej, lol