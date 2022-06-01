 Will Fejedelem make this team? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Fejedelem make this team?

C

Carne Asada

Honestly I've never been a fan of paying Fejedelem as much as we do just to stand there in the backfield during punts. His play as a safety is marginal. We have 4 legit safeties that'll likely make the roster. I not only don't see him making this roster but I hope he doesn't. I think he was one of those "culture signings" for Flores and will likely lose his spot to McDaniel's "culture signings" on offense like Scherfield or Cracraft. They can also stand next to the punter a few times a game, just as good as Fej, lol
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Im Not No Way GIF
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Only if McDaniel sneezes while announcing the final roster, because his name sounds like a sneeze, them McDaniel doesn't have it in his heart to tell him no.

In other words, he's gone IMO.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Would rather axe Cethan Carter than fej.
 
