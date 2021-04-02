Will Fuller...

deepsouth_46
Scout Team
The title may mislead, but I have been trying to think through a good comparison for Smith. I admit I have my doubts based on his frame, but I finally realized that I am fine with Fuller. Looking through his metrics I realized he is almost a perfect match for Smith as far as body type goes. If we are good with Fuller, I think I should be good with Smith too. I still have my doubts, but at least I finally have thought of a guy that makes me more comfortable.