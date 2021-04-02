 Will Fuller... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Fuller...

The title may mislead, but I have been trying to think through a good comparison for Smith. I admit I have my doubts based on his frame, but I finally realized that I am fine with Fuller. Looking through his metrics I realized he is almost a perfect match for Smith as far as body type goes. If we are good with Fuller, I think I should be good with Smith too. I still have my doubts, but at least I finally have thought of a guy that makes me more comfortable.
 
If Fuller doesn’t play a down he’s earned every penny of his 2021 salary/bonus for helping us attain the third selection.

He’s a good player, maybe not as fluid as Devonta Smith, but who is?

Ever since getting Fuller I started to lean heavier towards Pitts and then Chase. Post trade down I’ve really cemented my preference as those two, in that order, and then Sewell, who was my preferred selection the last 6 months.

Smith or Waddle I’d prefer to trade up from 18 to acquire if I need to, ie, I took Sewell at 6.

The Fuller signing and subsequent trade down with SF/Philly has put us in a much stronger long term position.

We are literally talking about the same group of players at 6 that we were talking about at 3 (for those who still can’t comprehend the Philly deal).

I wonder which site Chris Grier prefers to do his draft simulations on?
 
deepsouth_46 said:
The title may mislead, but I have been trying to think through a good comparison for Smith. I admit I have my doubts based on his frame, but I finally realized that I am fine with Fuller. Looking through his metrics I realized he is almost a perfect match for Smith as far as body type goes. If we are good with Fuller, I think I should be good with Smith too. I still have my doubts, but at least I finally have thought of a guy that makes me more comfortable.
I'm not much on size although Smith's lack of size concerns me. I'll do it this way. 2 classes of receivers (yes, I'm oversimplifiying.) If Miami can get, Fuller, Wilson, and, Waddle (example only, I have no preference) as one type and Gesicki, DVP, Williams in the other group, I'd be fine with that. Need the big jump ball/RZ guys, but also need the quick twitchy guys to get separation. And more than one of both.
 
I'll just let Smith be Smith. He has his style and it's worked great for him so far. He is what he is....a top playmaker who's very smooth and makes it look easy.
 
It’s not about style. My one concern was his size. I was just saying that I had a little more comfort with him after thinking through it. I’m still a Pitts guy, I’m just less concerned with Smiths size than I was. It’s all about rationalization. I was just saying that for everyone happy with getting Fuller, we can’t then bag on smith over his size.
 
