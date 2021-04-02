Will Fuller...

If Fuller doesn’t play a down he’s earned every penny of his 2021 salary/bonus for helping us attain the third selection.



He’s a good player, maybe not as fluid as Devonta Smith, but who is?



Ever since getting Fuller I started to lean heavier towards Pitts and then Chase. Post trade down I’ve really cemented my preference as those two, in that order, and then Sewell, who was my preferred selection the last 6 months.



Smith or Waddle I’d prefer to trade up from 18 to acquire if I need to, ie, I took Sewell at 6.



The Fuller signing and subsequent trade down with SF/Philly has put us in a much stronger long term position.



We are literally talking about the same group of players at 6 that we were talking about at 3 (for those who still can’t comprehend the Philly deal).



I wonder which site Chris Grier prefers to do his draft simulations on?