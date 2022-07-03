 Will Fuller’s still out there…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Fuller’s still out there….

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
8,622
Reaction score
12,405
Location
Allentown, Pa
I’m sure he was locked into Cleveland on a one year deal because of his buddy but that appears to be on hold. Fuller can’t risk signing a one year deal with Cleveland and play with Brissett because he already knows he’s bad.

I’d consider a 1 year deal for like $2M plus a lot of playing time, production and post season incentives.

Yes his signing was a disaster last year but not because WF isn’t talented. He’s been hampered by the same issue and at least this time it’s only a finger. If it’s healed, I’d talk to him. It would be an ideal situation for him. A one trick pony with some thoroughbreds.

80% off last years contract.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,698
Reaction score
18,047
When healthy Fuller has been a good player. That said, I have soured on him and would go in another direction.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Aussie with the swag of El Bravo 47
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 21, 2007
Messages
8,529
Reaction score
4,822
Location
West Palm Beach, Florida
Last season Miami paid Fuller $10,625,000. He played in 2 games, made 4 receptions for a grand total of 26 yards with zero TDs. Yes, he got injured but he's a bandit and I cannot see GM Chris Grier eager to get robbed again.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom