 Will Lynn Bowden Jr Make a Difference or Not Make the Team? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Lynn Bowden Jr Make a Difference or Not Make the Team?

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,325
Reaction score
193
Lynn Bowden Jr is 24, 5'11" 200 lbs. and a 3rd round pick for the Raiders in 2000. He was traded to Miami, has 4'4 to 4'5 speed, has played WR, RB and QB but played little in the NFL.

I liked him in the draft and thought he was a good pick up. However, now he is a very intriguing player under new HC McD as a possible poor mans version of Debo. I don't expect stardom but he could well be a difference maker and fan favorite or be cut. The WR room is very crowded with Hill, Waddle, Wilson and Gesicki but I have seen top depth go to hell in no time.

I am really hoping the kid makes makes it and become a Mr. Excitement for our team but, ain't gonna be easy.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
21,869
Reaction score
23,904
I’ll be honest I NEVER saw the fascination with this guy.

Admittedly I never watch him play in college. Just saw the draft stuff when it got closer to that time.

What I see is a guy who’s quickness and change of direction helped at the slower less competitive collegiate level.

But at this level what’s he’s “good” at isn’t good enough to be truly successful at this level.

He has nothing special speed, quickness, size, hands, break tackle etc abilities.

I just don’t see it!
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Practice Squad
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
16
Reaction score
57
Age
35
Location
woods
The narrative sure has shifted from he's the "next Deebo Samuel".

I don't think he makes the team. Even his plays that made some people say "wow" a couple of years ago weren't even really that impressive. The offense was just so bad that he looked decent for a few plays.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,725
Reaction score
18,115
My best guess would be he doesn't make the team. Not sure what he adds that others can't. I do like his versatility, so maybe that gives him an opportunity.
 
S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
15,325
Reaction score
193
Reality dictates it is unlikely to make the roster. However, the Mc D Mad Scientist Factor with what he did with Debo gives the kid a chance. No one else has his skill set.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
6,995
Reaction score
6,427
ANUFan said:
I’ll be honest I NEVER saw the fascination with this guy.

Admittedly I never watch him play in college. Just saw the draft stuff when it got closer to that time.

What I see is a guy who’s quickness and change of direction helped at the slower less competitive collegiate level.

But at this level what’s he’s “good” at isn’t good enough to be truly successful at this level.

He has nothing special speed, quickness, size, hands, break tackle etc abilities.

I just don’t see it!
Click to expand...
I’m the opposite here…jmo.. I think he makes it and carves out a role…
 
M

madridfinfan

Rookie
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
424
Reaction score
189
I liked him as a draft prospect, and even had us taking him in a few mocks. I think he makes the team. He has the ability to break tackles and make the first guy miss. Not a burner, but I think McD will find a role for him, a la Slash, Deebo lite. He’s got to be a bit more consistent catching the ball and needs to keep his head on straight.

Hill
Waddle
Wilson
Ez
Bowden
Sherfield
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,489
Reaction score
4,757
I would think that McDaniel would be intrigued by his versatility.

I could see him being a guy they move all around but he has not done much on an NFL field to be very confident in him.

Obviously this Training Camp and preseason are huge for him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom