Will Lynn Bowden Jr Make a Difference or Not Make the Team?

Lynn Bowden Jr is 24, 5'11" 200 lbs. and a 3rd round pick for the Raiders in 2000. He was traded to Miami, has 4'4 to 4'5 speed, has played WR, RB and QB but played little in the NFL.



I liked him in the draft and thought he was a good pick up. However, now he is a very intriguing player under new HC McD as a possible poor mans version of Debo. I don't expect stardom but he could well be a difference maker and fan favorite or be cut. The WR room is very crowded with Hill, Waddle, Wilson and Gesicki but I have seen top depth go to hell in no time.



I am really hoping the kid makes makes it and become a Mr. Excitement for our team but, ain't gonna be easy.