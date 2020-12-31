Will Miami Coach the Senior Bowl if they miss the playoffs?

Will Miami Coach the Senior Bowl if they miss the playoff?
That could be a positive if they miss out on the playoffs.
I hope they get in but they could be the team from the AFC
to Coach the Senior Bowl. Or Am I wrong?
The tunsil trade, the pick that keeps on giving.
Also can't be a team that's going through a coaching change. Most likely that knocks the Jags, Jets, and Falcons out. Could be Cincy and Philly this year.
No, teams with the worst records, as long as there is no coaching change.
Yeah you're probably right on that, and if by some chance Taylor doesn't want his staff to do it this year. If the chargers and the broncos make coaching changes as well, I think New England may be the next AFC team up.
Is it the two worst teams record-wise or is it the worst AFC team and the worst NFC team record wise?
Is it the two worst teams record-wise or is it the worst AFC team and the worst NFC team record wise?
I guess I should have googled that but I appreciate it, well at least New England won't have a chance to have a upfront connection with this draft class then. Thanks
In 2018 Vance Joseph and Bill O'Brien coached the two squads. So it can be two staffs from same conference.

Yeah pretty sure it's January 30th honestly I think they announced the players in the middle December