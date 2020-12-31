 Will Miami Coach the Senior Bowl if they miss the playoffs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Miami Coach the Senior Bowl if they miss the playoffs?

CpuFan

CpuFan

Will Miami Coach the Senior Bowl if they miss the playoffs?

That could be a positive if they miss out on the playoffs.
I hope they get in but they could be the team from the AFC
to Coach the Senior Bowl. Or Am I wrong?
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

CpuFan said:
Will Miami Coach the Senior Bowl if they miss the playoffs?

That could be a positive if they miss out on the playoffs.
I hope they get in but they could be the team from the AFC
to Coach the Senior Bowl. Or Am I wrong?
I don't think there's a chance of that happening, it usually goes to the team's coaches with the lowest winning percentage. Last year it was Zach Taylor and Matt Patricia.
 
CpuFan

CpuFan

I thought it was the team that just missed out on the playoffs.
 
datruth55

datruth55

danstilldaman said:
I don't think there's a chance of that happening, it usually goes to the team's coaches with the lowest winning percentage. Last year it was Zach Taylor and Matt Patricia.
Also can't be a team that's going through a coaching change. Most likely that knocks the Jags, Jets, and Falcons out. Could be Cincy and Philly this year.
 
CpuFan

CpuFan

Ah your right

Lions were 3 and 12
Bengals were 2 and 14

To Bad I had hopes lol.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

datruth55 said:
Also can't be a team that's going through a coaching change. Most likely that knocks the Jags, Jets, and Falcons out. Could be Cincy and Philly this year.
Yeah you're probably right on that, and if by some chance Taylor doesn't want his staff to do it this year. If the chargers and the broncos make coaching changes as well, I think New England may be the next AFC team up.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

LargoFin said:
In 2018 Vance Joseph and Bill O'Brien coached the two squads. So it can be two staffs from same conference.
I guess I should have googled that but I appreciate it, well at least New England won't have a chance to have a upfront connection with this draft class then. Thanks
 
