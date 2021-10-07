DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 145
- Reaction score
- 294
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Will Miami Make More Trades & Dolphins vs Buccaneers Preview
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are back to break down the fallout from the Dolphins loss to the Indianapolis Colts from this past week. Mike and Ian talked about what went wrong and who is to blame for the loss. They talk about the Jakeem Grant trade and what that means...
dolphinstalk.com