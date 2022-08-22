Will Skylar be a Dolphin or......

There has been much debate about trading Teddy which I do not believe for a second will happen. He also will not be cut.If this is true do we put Skylar on the 53, or just risk losing him if we go to put him on the PS.He has looked good....in preseason....so did Nick Mullens who just got traded and Kyle Trask who was a much higher pick/investment.So if we do not protect him on the 53 there are so many saying he will get picked up...but will he? By who?Here is a look at current NFL QBs on the rosters and my thoughts if he could then be picked up as a top 2 QB for them. I'll just say (NO, Yes, Maybe)BillsNOCardinalsNOFalconsNORavensMaybe- don't know much about HuntleyPanthersNoBearsNoBengalsNoBrownsNoCowboysNoBroncosNoLionsMaybe, don't know much about those other 2PackersNoTexansNoColtsNoJaguarsNoChiefsNoRaidersNoChargersNoRamsMaybeVikingsNoPatriotsNoSaintsNoGiantsNoJetsNoEaglesNoSteelersNo49ersNoSeahawksNoBucsNoTitansNoCommandersNoSo I think I have just 3 maybes.....anyone have more?Also Skylar would not be the only target for a team if they do want to upgrade their backup (who knows the system (already)Teams like the Vikings, Bucs, 49ers could all have good QB's also unprotected...I am sure there are others.In the end I say that Skylar will not make the 53 and will be placed on the PS where he will remain safely at least until a team maybe goes through major injury and the Dolphins would be able to activate him before anyone could poach him during the season if need be, including injury to other of our 2 QB'sThanks for reading.....If you see a definite fit let us all know.