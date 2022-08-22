Will Skylar be a Dolphin or......

BC Phins4Life
Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2011
- Messages
- 3,964
- Reaction score
- 14,623
- Location
- Fort St. John, BC
There has been much debate about trading Teddy which I do not believe for a second will happen. He also will not be cut.
If this is true do we put Skylar on the 53, or just risk losing him if we go to put him on the PS.
He has looked good....in preseason....so did Nick Mullens who just got traded and Kyle Trask who was a much higher pick/investment.
So if we do not protect him on the 53 there are so many saying he will get picked up...but will he? By who?
Here is a look at current NFL QBs on the rosters and my thoughts if he could then be picked up as a top 2 QB for them. I'll just say (NO, Yes, Maybe)
Bills
Cardinals
Falcons
Ravens
Panthers
Bears
Bengals
Browns
Cowboys
Broncos
Lions
Packers
Texans
Colts
Jaguars
Chiefs
Raiders
Chargers
Rams
Vikings
Patriots
Saints
Giants
Jets
Eagles
Steelers
49ers
Seahawks
Bucs
Titans
Commanders
So I think I have just 3 maybes.....anyone have more?
Also Skylar would not be the only target for a team if they do want to upgrade their backup (who knows the system (already)
Teams like the Vikings, Bucs, 49ers could all have good QB's also unprotected...I am sure there are others.
In the end I say that Skylar will not make the 53 and will be placed on the PS where he will remain safely at least until a team maybe goes through major injury and the Dolphins would be able to activate him before anyone could poach him during the season if need be, including injury to other of our 2 QB's
Thanks for reading.....If you see a definite fit let us all know.
If this is true do we put Skylar on the 53, or just risk losing him if we go to put him on the PS.
He has looked good....in preseason....so did Nick Mullens who just got traded and Kyle Trask who was a much higher pick/investment.
So if we do not protect him on the 53 there are so many saying he will get picked up...but will he? By who?
Here is a look at current NFL QBs on the rosters and my thoughts if he could then be picked up as a top 2 QB for them. I'll just say (NO, Yes, Maybe)
Bills
Cardinals
Falcons
Ravens
Panthers
Bears
Bengals
Browns
Cowboys
Broncos
Lions
Packers
Texans
Colts
Jaguars
Chiefs
Raiders
Chargers
Rams
Vikings
Patriots
Saints
Giants
Jets
Eagles
Steelers
49ers
Seahawks
Bucs
Titans
Commanders
So I think I have just 3 maybes.....anyone have more?
Also Skylar would not be the only target for a team if they do want to upgrade their backup (who knows the system (already)
Teams like the Vikings, Bucs, 49ers could all have good QB's also unprotected...I am sure there are others.
In the end I say that Skylar will not make the 53 and will be placed on the PS where he will remain safely at least until a team maybe goes through major injury and the Dolphins would be able to activate him before anyone could poach him during the season if need be, including injury to other of our 2 QB's
Thanks for reading.....If you see a definite fit let us all know.