Will Skylar be a Dolphin or......

BC Phins4Life

Aug 25, 2011
3,964
14,623
Fort St. John, BC
There has been much debate about trading Teddy which I do not believe for a second will happen. He also will not be cut.

If this is true do we put Skylar on the 53, or just risk losing him if we go to put him on the PS.

He has looked good....in preseason....so did Nick Mullens who just got traded and Kyle Trask who was a much higher pick/investment.

So if we do not protect him on the 53 there are so many saying he will get picked up...but will he? By who?

Here is a look at current NFL QBs on the rosters and my thoughts if he could then be picked up as a top 2 QB for them. I'll just say (NO, Yes, Maybe)

Bills
Josh AllenCase KeenumMatt Barkley
NO

Cardinals
Kyler MurrayColt McCoyTrace McSorleyJarrett Guarantano
NO

Falcons
Marcus MariotaDesmond RidderFeleipe Franks-
NO

Ravens
Lamar JacksonTyler HuntleyAnthony Brown
Maybe- don't know much about Huntley

Panthers
Baker MayfieldSam DarnoldPJ WalkerMatt Corral Q
No

Bears
Justin FieldsTrevor SiemianNathan Peterman
No

Bengals
Joe Burrow QBrandon AllenJake BrowningDrew Plitt
No

Browns
Deshaun Watson SUSPJacoby BrissettJoshua DobbsJosh Rosen
No

Cowboys
Dak PrescottCooper RushWill Grier QBen DiNucci
No

Broncos
Russell WilsonJosh JohnsonBrett Rypien
No

Lions
Jared GoffTim BoyleDavid Blough
Maybe, don't know much about those other 2

Packers
Aaron RodgersJordan LoveDanny Etling
No

Texans
Davis MillsKyle AllenJeff Driskel
No

Colts
Matt RyanNick FolesSam EhlingerJack Coan
No

Jaguars
Trevor LawrenceC.J. BeathardE.J. Perry-
No

Chiefs
Patrick MahomesChad HenneShane BuecheleDustin Crum
No

Raiders
Derek CarrJarrett StidhamChase Garbers-
No

Chargers
Justin HerbertChase DanielEaston Stick
No

Rams
Matthew Stafford QJohn WolfordBryce Perkins
Maybe

Vikings
Kirk CousinsSean MannionKellen MondNick Mullens
No

Patriots
Mac JonesBrian HoyerBailey Zappe
No

Saints
Jameis Winston QAndy DaltonIan Book
No

Giants
Daniel JonesTyrod TaylorDavis Webb
No

Jets
Zach Wilson QJoe FlaccoMike WhiteChris Streveler
No

Eagles
Jalen HurtsGardner MinshewReid SinnettCarson Strong
No

Steelers
Mitch TrubiskyMason RudolphKenny PickettChris Oladokun
No

49ers
Trey LanceJimmy GaroppoloNate SudfeldBrock Purdy
No

Seahawks
Geno SmithDrew LockJacob Eason
No

Bucs
Tom BradyBlaine GabbertKyle TraskRyan Griffin
No

Titans
Ryan TannehillLogan WoodsideMalik Willis
No

Commanders
Carson WentzTaylor HeinickeSam Howell
No


So I think I have just 3 maybes.....anyone have more?

Also Skylar would not be the only target for a team if they do want to upgrade their backup (who knows the system (already)

Teams like the Vikings, Bucs, 49ers could all have good QB's also unprotected...I am sure there are others.

In the end I say that Skylar will not make the 53 and will be placed on the PS where he will remain safely at least until a team maybe goes through major injury and the Dolphins would be able to activate him before anyone could poach him during the season if need be, including injury to other of our 2 QB's

Thanks for reading.....If you see a definite fit let us all know.
 
Feverdream

Jun 18, 2003
10,981
23,490
I'd add the Falcons and Texans to that... both teams have second or third tier prospects at the top of their roster, and are bad enough to carry three QBs while they see what they have.
 
BC Phins4Life

Aug 25, 2011
3,964
14,623
Fort St. John, BC
Feverdream said:
I'd add the Falcons and Texans to that... both teams have second or third tier prospects at the top of their rosh oneter, and are bad enough to carry three QBs while they see what they have.
Click to expand...
Texans are a tough one as they "seem to like Davis Mills and I guess I don't know much about Allen so right now I would agree with you. I don't know much about Ridder either.
 
Mr Fan

May 18, 2003
2,062
2,164
BC Phins4Life said:
There has been much debate about trading Teddy which I do not believe for a second will happen. He also will not be cut.
Click to expand...
You may be underestimating the negative attributes of Bridgewater's personality, he has been known to publically undermine the other QBs on the roster of his previous teams.

There are reasons why he was readily available, and he also believes (rightfully so) that Tua is vulnerable. If I were in the camp of protecting Tua under the belief that he will become a franchise QB, Bridgewater would have been one of the last backup choices I would have selected.
 
MARINO1384

Mar 19, 2005
4,999
3,986
CT
Why is this a question I’ve seen all over this board. People acting like keeping 3 qbs is super rare. We have 2 guys that have the injury prone stigma, seems like a no brainer to keep a guy who’s super cheap and has played well as the third guy. Not to mention teddy is on a one year contract, not sure why this is really a question.
 
mrbunglez

Jan 17, 2008
13,357
21,312
West Palm Beach
Huntley played really well yesterday for the Ravens. Don’t see them wanting another QB.
 
Fred Bear

Sep 24, 2018
11,028
26,394
Mississippi
Nick Mullins broke all of Brett Farves records at southern miss but hes. horrible and melts under the least bit if pressure
 
