Will The Dolphins be Buyers at the Trade Deadline?

The Goat
Escape Goat
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2003
- Messages
- 13,039
- Reaction score
- 19,957
- Age
- 53
- Location
- North Port, FL
When the Dolphins restructured Jason Sanders’ contract, it made me tilt my head and think a little, and ask just one question:
“Why?”
There was legitimately no reason to restructure his contract aside from one reason: They want more cap space in-season.
So…why do they want more cap space in-season? Is it just to have more cushion in the event more injuries hit?
Maybe…but Miami’s getting healthier by the day.
I’m of the opinion they’re looking to sign or trade for a player. And it’s likely on defense. If I had to bet, it would be for an ILB.
Omar (I know) has suggested a trade for Lavonte David…which as much as I can’t stand Omar…makes a ton of sense.
Do you think Miami will be buyers at the deadline?
“Why?”
There was legitimately no reason to restructure his contract aside from one reason: They want more cap space in-season.
So…why do they want more cap space in-season? Is it just to have more cushion in the event more injuries hit?
Maybe…but Miami’s getting healthier by the day.
I’m of the opinion they’re looking to sign or trade for a player. And it’s likely on defense. If I had to bet, it would be for an ILB.
Omar (I know) has suggested a trade for Lavonte David…which as much as I can’t stand Omar…makes a ton of sense.
Do you think Miami will be buyers at the deadline?