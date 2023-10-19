 Will The Dolphins be Buyers at the Trade Deadline? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will The Dolphins be Buyers at the Trade Deadline?

When the Dolphins restructured Jason Sanders’ contract, it made me tilt my head and think a little, and ask just one question:

“Why?”

There was legitimately no reason to restructure his contract aside from one reason: They want more cap space in-season.

So…why do they want more cap space in-season? Is it just to have more cushion in the event more injuries hit?

Maybe…but Miami’s getting healthier by the day.

I’m of the opinion they’re looking to sign or trade for a player. And it’s likely on defense. If I had to bet, it would be for an ILB.

Omar (I know) has suggested a trade for Lavonte David…which as much as I can’t stand Omar…makes a ton of sense.

Do you think Miami will be buyers at the deadline?
 
No. We cannot afford to keep trading picks. At some point you need to have cheap talent on rookie contracts to create cap space. We drafted 1 starter (Achane) and 1 future starter (Smith) the last two drafts. We need to keep our day 1 and 2 picks. We are already set to lose starters we cannot afford this off-season.
 
