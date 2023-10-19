Will The Dolphins be Buyers at the Trade Deadline?

When the Dolphins restructured Jason Sanders’ contract, it made me tilt my head and think a little, and ask just one question:



“Why?”



There was legitimately no reason to restructure his contract aside from one reason: They want more cap space in-season.



So…why do they want more cap space in-season? Is it just to have more cushion in the event more injuries hit?



Maybe…but Miami’s getting healthier by the day.



I’m of the opinion they’re looking to sign or trade for a player. And it’s likely on defense. If I had to bet, it would be for an ILB.



Omar (I know) has suggested a trade for Lavonte David…which as much as I can’t stand Omar…makes a ton of sense.



Do you think Miami will be buyers at the deadline?