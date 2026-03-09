DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,231
- Reaction score
- 4,342
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Miami, FL
Will the Dolphins Bring Back Riley Patterson? - DolphinsTalk
Will the Dolphins Bring Back Riley Patterson? With the Dolphins releasing kicker Jason Sanders a few days ago, they are in a tricky situation, as they currently do not have a kicker under contract. Riley Patterson is a free agent and is coming off a sensational season. Patterson was 27 for 29 on...
dolphinstalk.com