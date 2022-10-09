 Will the Dr. who got fired sue the NFLPA? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will the Dr. who got fired sue the NFLPA?

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
12,381
Reaction score
22,075
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
Will the Dr. who got fired sue the NFLPA?

The NFLPA now says they shouldn't have fired the Dr. before the review was completed.
Doesn't that make them culpable?
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
12,381
Reaction score
22,075
Age
76
Location
High Point, NC
DrMultimedia said:
Why worry about it? Just my opinion.
Click to expand...

I'm curious to see how a union type organization that insists others follow their rules responds to a suit brought by a fired consultant based on misinformation or inaccurate information.

The fact that they are now stating publicly they shouldn't have fired him before their review was complete points to what I see as a possible "remedy" to blunt any legal challenge from the Dr. I suspect he might go after the NPA for unjustly trying to ruin his reputation.

As I understand it, you can bring suit against anybody for anything. It may be rejected by the courts, or it may make it to trial.

After all the heavy lame stream media coverage about the incident, I would expect the Dr. has a legitimate grievance.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 22, 2020
Messages
2,132
Reaction score
4,024
Age
32
Location
SRQ
Ray R said:
Will the Dr. who got fired sue the NFLPA?

The NFLPA now says they shouldn't have fired the Dr. before the review was completed.
Doesn't that make them culpable?
Click to expand...
I think they claimed he was "hostile" during the investigation.

If it leads to his expertise being questioned and prevents future employment opportunities I would almost guarantee there will be something filed.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,906
Reaction score
5,157
Ray R said:
Will the Dr. who got fired sue the NFLPA?

The NFLPA now says they shouldn't have fired the Dr. before the review was completed.
Doesn't that make them culpable?
Click to expand...

Sure, why not?

The issue here isn't that he was fired.

The issue, IMO, is how his firing was publicized and the words used to describe his involvement or whatever you wanna call it.

I would find it hard to believe teams and players would have complete faith in him.

Therefore, he could theoretically claim or prove damages or losses by the way they handled it.

Any body can be fired. But not everybody gets their reputation destroyed in the media only to find out you did nothing wrong.

When a reputation is destroyed, facts no longer matter if you're found innocent.

Again, this is why that whole where there's smoke there's fire saying is utter garbage.

Whether he likes it or not, this accusation will always follow him (smoke). So if he is ever in this situation again he now has a pattern (fire)

Manufactured smokes causes manufactured fire
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
1,068
Reaction score
2,948
Age
59
Location
Bangkok
Ray R said:
Will the Dr. who got fired sue the NFLPA?

The NFLPA now says they shouldn't have fired the Dr. before the review was completed.
Doesn't that make them culpable?
Click to expand...
He should also sue the armchair medical expert lemmings who slandered him in the media and online. He can start with a certain crusader troll on our site.🤣🤣🤣
 
TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
3,496
Reaction score
1,952
Location
FLORIDA
I asked this same question right after he was fired. It's very possible he will, whether he's going to succeed is another matter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom