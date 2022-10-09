Ray R said: Will the Dr. who got fired sue the NFLPA?



The NFLPA now says they shouldn't have fired the Dr. before the review was completed.

Sure, why not?The issue here isn't that he was fired.The issue, IMO, is how his firing was publicized and the words used to describe his involvement or whatever you wanna call it.I would find it hard to believe teams and players would have complete faith in him.Therefore, he could theoretically claim or prove damages or losses by the way they handled it.Any body can be fired. But not everybody gets their reputation destroyed in the media only to find out you did nothing wrong.When a reputation is destroyed, facts no longer matter if you're found innocent.Again, this is why that whole where there's smoke there's fire saying is utter garbage.Whether he likes it or not, this accusation will always follow him (smoke). So if he is ever in this situation again he now has a pattern (fire)Manufactured smokes causes manufactured fire