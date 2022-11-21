Will The Media call for Matt Stafford to retire?

jimthefin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 3,780
- Reaction score
- 5,524
Stafford was in the concussion protocol and then was evaluated for another concussion today.
OT Christian Darrisaw was concussed last week, cleared the protocol and was allowed to play today.he was then knocked out of the game with another concussion.
The world and his wife were very, very concerned about the handling of Tua after his concussion in Cincy do they care as much about these guys?
OT Christian Darrisaw was concussed last week, cleared the protocol and was allowed to play today.he was then knocked out of the game with another concussion.
The world and his wife were very, very concerned about the handling of Tua after his concussion in Cincy do they care as much about these guys?