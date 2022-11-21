 Will The Media call for Matt Stafford to retire? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will The Media call for Matt Stafford to retire?

jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,780
Reaction score
5,524
Stafford was in the concussion protocol and then was evaluated for another concussion today.

OT Christian Darrisaw was concussed last week, cleared the protocol and was allowed to play today.he was then knocked out of the game with another concussion.

The world and his wife were very, very concerned about the handling of Tua after his concussion in Cincy do they care as much about these guys?
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,097
Reaction score
4,521
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Retirement for health is a personal decision. Let individuals decide. I know if I was wealthy and getting knocked out every week I would retire. Ignore media since it doesn't control you.
 
