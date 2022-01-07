Will the Miami Run D Bounce Back This Week?

Dolph N.Fan
Taylor Club
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 24,676
- Reaction score
- 20,080
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Last week Miami gave up 198 rushing yards to the Titans, how will they respond?
How many rushing yards did they give up previously to the Pats?Last week Miami gave up 198 rushing yards to the Titans, how will they respond?
125 looks like another potential **** show.How many rushing yards did they give up previously to the Pats?
Stevenson definitely going to try and atone for that fumble in game 1.125 looks like another potential **** show.
125 is a sh*t show now?125 looks like another potential **** show.
No, but I imagine they'll get more this time around now that everybody is in their groove and all the rust of the beginning of the season has been shaken off.125 is a sh*t show now?
Right..how much did our previous opponents get? Not 125? What happened they were still rusty?No, but I imagine they'll get more than this time around now that everybody is in their groove and all the rust of the beginning of the season has been shaken off.
LMAO...Captain Handoff probably only going to throw 10 times as New England going to try and win doing little as possible.
