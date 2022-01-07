 Will the Miami Run D Bounce Back This Week? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will the Miami Run D Bounce Back This Week?

How Many Rushing Yards Will New England Have This Week?

  • 0-50

  • 51-100

  • 101-150

  • 151-200

  • 200+

Results are only viewable after voting.
Lol! Has anyone looked up Tennessee’s running stat against most teams? Guess what? They have a potent running game against many opponents INCLUDING the might Patriots.
 
I think New England will get over a 100 and maybe more like 150. They have 2 good RB's and they use them a lot. With the game meaning nothing I don't see the defense doing much this week.
 
superphin said:
No, but I imagine they'll get more than this time around now that everybody is in their groove and all the rust of the beginning of the season has been shaken off.
Click to expand...
Right..how much did our previous opponents get? Not 125? What happened they were still rusty?
 
Captain Handoff probably only going to throw 10 times as New England going to try and win doing little as possible.
 
