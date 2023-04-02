 Will the Miami Trade Winds Come Up Before the Draft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will the Miami Trade Winds Come Up Before the Draft?

Dolphins are focused on a two year run to contend based on age and contracts and the roster is impressive.

However, the ream has important players who are going to be FA after this season in Wilkins, Seiler, Williams, Hunt, Smythe and Berrios. I have no info on who Grier expect to keep or any contract talks. I would very much like to keep them all for the two year run but no idea if we can or will do that.

IF the team sees that we will be unable to keep any of the above past this year, do we trade them? Tag numbers are crazy and I don't want to lose any player of value for nothing. Our experience with comp picks is about the same as nothing.

Do you hold players for a run this year or make a deal?
 
Don’t see us getting much to make those trades worth it, especially if you’re trying to make a run.

The one guy I could maybe see them trying to move would be Seiler, if they have determined they are extending Wilkins and don’t think they can also handle the Seiler contract extension numbers.
 
No offense, but haven't all of these things been extensively discussed already?

I mean I'm not against new threads if there's new information, but this one seems redundant at best, and likely just a rehashing of already stated opinions.

My only comment is that the "2 year window" line of thought is an assumption based on very little beyond the superficial.

To his credit, the way Grier structures contracts allows for good flexibility in most cases. Obviously, there are exceptions (Ogbah, for example, but that is due as much to his injury as the contract itself), but I think the perception that this is a purposeful plan of action is overblown, IMO.
 
The phins don't get comp picks because they've had no stability and every 2-3 yrs they're trying to rebuild with a new coach and a different philosophy. The hope would be that this is in the past and McDaniel and co. have a clear idea of what they want to do going forward.

If Hunt plays well there's a good chance hes gone. Guards are getting paid big money and that's clearly not an area McDaniel is interested in investing heavily in. Wilkins I'm sure will be offered a contract. We'll see if he wants to bet on himself and hit the open market or take the security. I get the feeling whether Seiler gets offered a deal is dependent on Wilkins.

But no, they're not getting traded. I could see it if it was a skill position player that wanted out but these are big uglies for the most part. The last comp for a Wilkens trade would be Leonard Williams going to the Giants. If you're the phins is a 3rd rounder doing anything for you? Odds are you get that as a comp pick the next year after he walks.
 
We got enough to make a run this year with the addition of players and Fangio. Not seeing any trades.
 
I have not seen the trade question raised but am not here anywhere near as much as you. If it is beating a dead horse please delete it.
 
Wilkins will be extended, Seiler might be tougher to budget for but they could tag him and ensure they have him for the extra season.

It would be tough to let Hunt walk as he is one of the few OL they have that you can trust.I think an effort is made to extend him too. The same with Carson Williams.

Smythe is easily replaced and Berrios is likely a rental unless he just blows up in the Miami offense.

The looming Tua extension hangs over the team and hopefully he plays well enough that they have to figure that out.
 
He was on top of my list as well. He does have some value, maybe a 5th- 6th.
 
The transition tag next year is $17 M.
 
You make a very solid point. However, Berrios is an important player?

Old Men Laughing GIF by ABC Network


And I'm a Cane fan.
 
I would rather have his services for the year and take the risk of potentially losing him, rather than trade him for so little. Most rd5 or rd6 picks never become long term players, let alone starter quality. Some do, of course, but the odds are not good.
 
Last season we were Dead Last in special teams and Hill's age concerns me.

Canes gave us a much welcomed run before dropping the final four to CT. It was a good run.
 
