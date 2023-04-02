Will the Miami Trade Winds Come Up Before the Draft?

The phins don't get comp picks because they've had no stability and every 2-3 yrs they're trying to rebuild with a new coach and a different philosophy. The hope would be that this is in the past and McDaniel and co. have a clear idea of what they want to do going forward.



If Hunt plays well there's a good chance hes gone. Guards are getting paid big money and that's clearly not an area McDaniel is interested in investing heavily in. Wilkins I'm sure will be offered a contract. We'll see if he wants to bet on himself and hit the open market or take the security. I get the feeling whether Seiler gets offered a deal is dependent on Wilkins.



But no, they're not getting traded. I could see it if it was a skill position player that wanted out but these are big uglies for the most part. The last comp for a Wilkens trade would be Leonard Williams going to the Giants. If you're the phins is a 3rd rounder doing anything for you? Odds are you get that as a comp pick the next year after he walks.