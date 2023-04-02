Will the Miami Trade Winds Come Up Before the Draft?

Dolphins are focused on a two year run to contend based on age and contracts and the roster is impressive.
However, the ream has important players who are going to be FA after this season in Wilkins, Seiler, Williams, Hunt, Smythe and Berrios. I have no info on who Grier expect to keep or any contract talks. I would very much like to keep them all for the two year run but no idea if we can or will do that.
IF the team sees that we will be unable to keep any of the above past this year, do we trade them? Tag numbers are crazy and I don't want to lose any player of value for nothing. Our experience with comp picks is about the same as nothing.
Do you hold players for a run this year or make a deal?
