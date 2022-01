To answer your question Vaark, Ross is a very pro Michigan guy. These are some concerns for Ross because he happens to be the largest donor ever to the University. I don't know how this could tie down to the head coaching job if anything. Jim H. would be the best man for the job here at Miami, but Jim is also one of those competitive coaches that require some kind of freedom here in Miami that Flores didn't have because he was just starting out. A regime change would more likely be a negative thing for a University, but in terms of football it could be used as a scapegoat for Jim to leave. The problem with Jim leaving is the University having a suitable replacement for him, and that to me isn't possible.