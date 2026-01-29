Will Tua Bounce Back?

Even the things Tua does well, he was struggling with last season.
Whether that's the result of too many concussions, like his depth perception being off, I can't say, but something was clearly wrong.
Also, I think we can all agree by mid season Tua was just going through the motions and collecting a check. That's why I think he'll be fine with sitting on our bench as our emergency QB3 next season.
So no, to answer the question, he's not going to bounce back.
Occasionally I'll go on Youtube and watch Tua's college highlight reel and think about what could have been. It's sad.