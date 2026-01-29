 Will Tua Bounce Back? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Tua Bounce Back?

Will Tua Bounce Back?

  • yes

    Votes: 1 4.5%

  • no he's got the yips

    Votes: 19 86.4%

  • he's already bounced back like 3 times at least

    Votes: 2 9.1%
  • Total voters
    22
its-over-its-done.gif
 
Krabbs said:
No, I don't mean like his head bouncing off the turf (God forbid he goes to a home astroturf stadium)

Click to expand...


Didn't vote. Is it possible he could play better? Likely. Can he "bounce back" to the '23 TT? I have serious doubts. quickness, speed, arm strength can't bounce back.
 
He'll make throws in the safe confines of the practice field

After that it gets dicey...
 
His body has diminished on someone who was not physically gifted in the first place. Unless they come up with some magical hip replacement that you can still play football afterwards, his career is going to be a downward spin. He was all upper body throws last year with no pocket movement because his lower body is shot.

It is sad because I think he could have been pretty damn good if that hip injury didn't happen in college.
 
Yes. In a few years Tua will be starting in the Super Bowl after winning his second consecutive MVP. Not because he’s an elite player or will come back with a chip on his shoulder but simply because the Miami dolphins are cursed. He’ll suck if he stays but future hall of famer if he leaves.
 
I don't believe he will at all. He's regressed not only mentally, but physically. He's not decisive and his arm strength has diminished which is evidenced by his underthrown "deep balls" lollypopped way too high in the air. His arm strength was already suspect, but it's certainly gotten worse this year.
 
If he goes somewhere he can look good but then the usual will happen, folding like a bad hand of cards.
 
Even the things Tua does well, he was struggling with last season.

Whether that's the result of too many concussions, like his depth perception being off, I can't say, but something was clearly wrong.

Also, I think we can all agree by mid season Tua was just going through the motions and collecting a check. That's why I think he'll be fine with sitting on our bench as our emergency QB3 next season.

So no, to answer the question, he's not going to bounce back.

Occasionally I'll go on Youtube and watch Tua's college highlight reel and think about what could have been. It's sad.
 
Of course there is always a chance he could bounce back, but even then I don't know if it would last long, consistently.

On the other hand if management of another team is looking around, wondering if Tua is worth trading for, aside from last year, in the past 3 years, Tua lead the league in QB rating, then yards, and finally comp %, so don't be afraid to attempt a trade....

do-it-ben-stiller.gif
200.gif
go-do-it.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom