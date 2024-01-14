 Will Tua or Tyreek retire? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Tua or Tyreek retire?

Not joking.

Tua must know he is not the guy. Does he really want to put himself through this again? I don't get the impression that football is his life, and if he keeps playing he obviously has a serious injury risk. I would not be amazed his he just walks away.

And Tyreek? He has talked about retiring after this contract at Miami. I don't see him sticking around on a failing team. He has achieved as much as he is ever going to in Miami and there are times when he looks not completely interested. He might go for a trade to someone decent, but I can see Miami refusing to let him go. In which case, he might retire as well.

Just a thought.
 
Dude, go to bed and come back here tomorrow. Ridiculous thread.
 
