Will Tua or Tyreek retire?

Not joking.



Tua must know he is not the guy. Does he really want to put himself through this again? I don't get the impression that football is his life, and if he keeps playing he obviously has a serious injury risk. I would not be amazed his he just walks away.



And Tyreek? He has talked about retiring after this contract at Miami. I don't see him sticking around on a failing team. He has achieved as much as he is ever going to in Miami and there are times when he looks not completely interested. He might go for a trade to someone decent, but I can see Miami refusing to let him go. In which case, he might retire as well.



Just a thought.