Will we be doing an alternate helmet?

Teams are coming out each week with their alternate helmet.
Some look really nice . I would hope this ownership does something special like this for their fans.
Do we come out with an alternate helmet this year?
When is the deadline to inform the league?
What colors do we go with if we do ?
