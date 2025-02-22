Will We Be In The Playoffs 2025-26?

Charlie Rivers
I understand that it's extremely early but what sense do you have about next season's post season appearance?
I vote yes!
That's my gut feeling - we will bounce back and win in the first round, if Tua is healthy throughout the season that is.
GO DOLPHINS!!!
GO DOLPHINS!!!