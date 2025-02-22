 Will We Be In The Playoffs 2025-26? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will We Be In The Playoffs 2025-26?

  • Yes!

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • No!

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • Uncertain...

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
I understand that it's extremely early but what sense do you have about next season's post season appearance?

I vote yes!

That's my gut feeling - we will bounce back and win in the first round, if Tua is healthy throughout the season that is.

Vote!

GO DOLPHINS!!!
 
