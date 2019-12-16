Will We Be Seeing Rosen...

Pats won't use their backups unless they clinch the #2 seed this weekend. They would have to beat the Bills and have the Chiefs lose to the Bears for that to happen. Otherwise they will have to win the game against the Dolphins to clinch the #2 seed and a bye.maybe the Pats use their backups in the last game? if so, Im using Rosen. We need to see what he has this far.
We? Staff sees him daily. Fans don't need to see him.
I think that if Rosen has improved significantly, Flores may decide starting him this season won't be as helpful as preventing teams from getting tape on him.
NE probably has tape on him anyway