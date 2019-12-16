Will We Be Seeing Rosen...

I was one of those pounding the table for Rosen to start the season. There were valid reasons why.



Now in hindsight, I don't think it was all bad for Rosen to sit this season.



He's young, kind of a spoiled California rich kid. Sounds like he's done all the right things as a back up.



Hopefully he's learned a few things and has a better understanding of what it's going to take to succeed.