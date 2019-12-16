Will We Be Seeing Rosen...

CRIOS

CRIOS

Don't Stop Beliv'n!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
5,194
Reaction score
448
Age
53
Location
Miami
...in any of the remaining games scheduled? What are your thoughts? Curious.

Screenshot_20191216-170845.jpg
 
coalesce

coalesce

Dolphin Fan since 1974
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 26, 2004
Messages
948
Reaction score
539
Age
54
Location
Fishkill, NY
Barring an injury, we’ll only see him on the sideline. That’s fine. I don’t believe that seeing him now with an ever-changing lineup around him in the next games will do anything to change the coaching staff’s opinion of him, except perhaps to reinforce whatever negative opinion they may have of him already. Rest up, study hard and get ready for OTAs.
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

Second String
Joined
Sep 24, 2011
Messages
1,596
Reaction score
621
Location
Washington DC
maybe the Pats use their backups in the last game? if so, Im using Rosen. We need to see what he has this far.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
2,972
Reaction score
615
ChrisEAS said:
maybe the Pats use their backups in the last game? if so, Im using Rosen. We need to see what he has this far.
Click to expand...
Pats won't use their backups unless they clinch the #2 seed this weekend. They would have to beat the Bills and have the Chiefs lose to the Bears for that to happen. Otherwise they will have to win the game against the Dolphins to clinch the #2 seed and a bye.
 
Dogbone34

Dogbone34

cowboy surfer
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
3,159
Reaction score
240
Location
Los Angeles
I was one of those pounding the table for Rosen to start the season. There were valid reasons why.

Now in hindsight, I don't think it was all bad for Rosen to sit this season.

He's young, kind of a spoiled California rich kid. Sounds like he's done all the right things as a back up.

Hopefully he's learned a few things and has a better understanding of what it's going to take to succeed.
 
Last edited:
ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,501
Reaction score
301
Location
Atlanta
I think that if Rosen has improved significantly, Flores may decide starting him this season won't be as helpful as preventing teams from getting tape on him.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
4,231
Reaction score
2,362
Doubtful, but I wouldn't mind at all him playing the entirety of the next two games.
 
Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Second String
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
1,857
Reaction score
1,863
I like how you're trying to help the tank and all, but we're not, we're just not...
 
rent this space

rent this space

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
7,620
Reaction score
5,005
With such a strong endorsement of his progress last week I thought coach might have been laying the groundwork for a late season appearance. Wouldn’t surprise me either way, I guess
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom