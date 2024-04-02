Ray R
Will we get more FA's between now and the draft, or after the draft?
1) We have a little money to spend now and continue to interview potential players.
2) We will have more money after the draft - but not much more and we will probably want to reserve some money in order to get replacement players for players who get injured this season.
So, if we do pick up more FA's, will it be before or after the draft?
