Will we get more FA's between now and the draft, or after the draft?

Ray R

Ray R

May 19, 2017
22,910
38,542
77
High Point, NC
Will we get more FA's between now and the draft, or after the draft?

1) We have a little money to spend now and continue to interview potential players.

2) We will have more money after the draft - but not much more and we will probably want to reserve some money in order to get replacement players for players who get injured this season.

So, if we do pick up more FA's, will it be before or after the draft?
 
Apparently yes. 😂
 
I don't think they are looking to sign any FAs, beyond very inexpensive ones. The seem to be trying to keep the max number of comp picks.

Bear in mind, not everyone is technically a FA.

OBJ, for example, is not a FA, he was "cut" by Baltimore and would not count against the comp formula.
 
