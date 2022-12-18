Will we have any cap space for FA lbs or cbs next year.

This is overly dire. We’re in fine cap position, and we’re nowhere near “all in.” This team would improve immensely just by getting back healthy versions of Byron Jones, Ogbah, Needham, Brandon Jones, and Trill Williams.



We could create a lot of cap space in the off-season just by restructuring a few deals and cutting Byron Jones.



We aren’t going to have room to add a star CB, but if we feel we need it, we have plenty of flexibility to create cap room for starters at ILB and TE and some depth pieces at CB and S.