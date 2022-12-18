 Will we have any cap space for FA lbs or cbs next year. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,423
Reaction score
2,027
It appears we went all in this year.
Unfortunately it looks like we have no cash to fill in the positions that cost us a run at the Superbowl. And are draft capital is horrible as well.
Do we have any chance for some mid-level talent?Or top tier fa lbs?
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,979
Reaction score
5,435
This is overly dire. We’re in fine cap position, and we’re nowhere near “all in.” This team would improve immensely just by getting back healthy versions of Byron Jones, Ogbah, Needham, Brandon Jones, and Trill Williams.

We could create a lot of cap space in the off-season just by restructuring a few deals and cutting Byron Jones.

We aren’t going to have room to add a star CB, but if we feel we need it, we have plenty of flexibility to create cap room for starters at ILB and TE and some depth pieces at CB and S.
 
