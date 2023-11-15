 Will we overcome the weather this time? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will we overcome the weather this time?

It looks like a monsoon in South Fl this weekend... bad memories from weather related games recently....

Has the team gotten better in these situations? I know both teams have to face the elements. Winning big games is a thing championship teams find a way to do. For me, big games include maintaining home field advantage (win @ home), overcoming injuries (next man up), travel overseas and even weather.

Champions find a way to win. With the defense rounding into form (finally) this team has to be able to overcome obstacles like weather, travel and injuries (to an extent) and our next opportunity may be this weekend..... Defense STILL wins championships and to rely on an offense that relies on the passing game where "when you throw the ball 3 things happen and 2 of them are bad"... even at an elite level it is a recipe for disaster in the end.... IMO of course

I love our passing game and when the run game compliments it the offense is a tough nut to crack. Bad weather can disrupt a passing attack quicker than an all-out blitz....

 
steveo style said:
I’m showing sunny and 80 on Sunday?
maybe you are right....

An area of low pressure off the coast of Florida is expected to develop near South Florida in a day or so, the National Hurricane Center’s 7 p.m. outlook said. The weather is not forecast to develop any tropical characteristics, but it will bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to parts of South Florida, the hurricane center said.

“It’s a low that will be responsible for some of the heavy rainfall that we’re going to be getting tomorrow and Thursday,” National Weather Service Miami meteorologist Ana Torres-Vazquez said.

...but I thought I would bring it up on a slow news week
 
My app shows 0% chance of rain.
 
75 and sunny looks like a perfect day for football. Rain the next couple days but sunny on Sunday
 
Hopefully this is just for the next couple of days
 
You started a weather-related thread for what might possibly be the nicest football day of the entire year? That's different. :)
 
