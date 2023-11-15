Will we overcome the weather this time?

It looks like a monsoon in South Fl this weekend... bad memories from weather related games recently....



Has the team gotten better in these situations? I know both teams have to face the elements. Winning big games is a thing championship teams find a way to do. For me, big games include maintaining home field advantage (win @ home), overcoming injuries (next man up), travel overseas and even weather.



Champions find a way to win. With the defense rounding into form (finally) this team has to be able to overcome obstacles like weather, travel and injuries (to an extent) and our next opportunity may be this weekend..... Defense STILL wins championships and to rely on an offense that relies on the passing game where "when you throw the ball 3 things happen and 2 of them are bad"... even at an elite level it is a recipe for disaster in the end.... IMO of course



I love our passing game and when the run game compliments it the offense is a tough nut to crack. Bad weather can disrupt a passing attack quicker than an all-out blitz....



