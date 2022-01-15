Will we regret not drafting Herbert?

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 6,997
- Reaction score
- 3,731
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
Will the Dolphins regret not drafting Herbert? Many in here use our offensive line as an excuse to shy away from a deep argument. Our offensive line problem is another paradoxical argument since its a reflection of our inability to make out qb development even worse, but Herbert played in his rookie year with a line ranked top bottom in the league. Using the offensive argument is weak based on that fact alone. While I like Tua, and want him back as a starter, I really dislike the dismissal that Justin Herbert is a more skilled qb with a much higher cealing. Tua’s cealing is looking more like someone like Tannehill, than someone like Rogers, or Tom Brady. We can’t say the same thing for Herbert, as he is one or the best qbs in the league right now, inarguably. Will we regret not picking him?