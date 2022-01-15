 Will we regret not drafting Herbert? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will we regret not drafting Herbert?

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Will the Dolphins regret not drafting Herbert? Many in here use our offensive line as an excuse to shy away from a deep argument. Our offensive line problem is another paradoxical argument since its a reflection of our inability to make out qb development even worse, but Herbert played in his rookie year with a line ranked top bottom in the league. Using the offensive argument is weak based on that fact alone. While I like Tua, and want him back as a starter, I really dislike the dismissal that Justin Herbert is a more skilled qb with a much higher cealing. Tua’s cealing is looking more like someone like Tannehill, than someone like Rogers, or Tom Brady. We can’t say the same thing for Herbert, as he is one or the best qbs in the league right now, inarguably. Will we regret not picking him?
 
superphin

superphin

Sure and Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan...might as well throw add Jonathan Taylor and Justin Jefferson to the mix. Not staying put in 1998 and taking Randy Moss. Taking Daryl Gardner in 1996 when Ray Lewis was there. Trading for Rosen instead of staying put and taking McCoy when we needed a C and STILL DO. Taking Charles Harris instead of T.J. Watt. The list of draft regrets is long.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Who is we?

He played the same behind a good and bad OL, with much better targets and a strong RB. Having a big arm can overcome some OL dysfunction, especially if they can throw well on the move…and he can.

Holding regret for those types of decisions doesn’t change anything. You gotta support and build around what you have until it’s proven it won’t work.

At the time of the draft, the ONLY negative on Tua was the hip injury. Without that there would have been a lot of debate between he and Burrow…with Herbert an afterthought.

Herbert’s own team didn’t trust him to start until they had no choice…they just got lucky as hell in that Herbert caught fire and did much better than anybody thought he would.

Hindsight is what it is…nobody has a crystal ball.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Both Herbert and Tua are watching the playoffs on the couch. Stats mean **** if you can’t make it to the big show.
 
T

TT1HamoFinFan

Here’s a thought…….Stop slobbering over other teams qbs geez, Tua ( for now ) is the starting qb, support him or move out
 
K

kdog69

I see we're circling the wagon on post that have been beaten to death on this site already.
 
