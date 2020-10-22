Will We See Fitz Again?

BahamaFinFan78
If there are no injuries to Tua, does Fitzpatrick play another down for the Phins?
Or the unlikely event TT's play show he's not ready. Needs more simmering. That said, I think you're closer to rightMy opinion is, only if Tua gets hurt
Right. So do you think it will all be smooth sailing for Tua from here or do you think there will be a need for Fitz?The answer is hopefully no! Because if we do then it means something went very wrong.
Or the unlikely event TT's play show he's not ready. Needs more simmering. That said, I think you're closer to right
I think that, unless Tua totally bungles it, no matter stats or record, Flo will keep him in. It should be pretty clear by now that Flores sees times like these of heavy stress and pressure as a learning tool for any football player. Even, QBs.Or the unlikely event TT's play show he's not ready. Needs more simmering. That said, I think you're closer to right
I think that, unless Tua totally bungles it, no matter stats or record, Flo will keep him in. It should be pretty clear by now that Flores sees times like these of heavy stress and pressure as a learning tool for any football player. Even, QBs.