Will We See Fitz Again?

fansinceGWilson said: Or the unlikely event TT's play show he's not ready. Needs more simmering. That said, I think you're closer to right Click to expand...

I think that, unless Tua totally bungles it, no matter stats or record, Flo will keep him in. It should be pretty clear by now that Flores sees times like these of heavy stress and pressure as a learning tool for any football player. Even, QBs.