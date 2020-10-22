Will We See Fitz Again?

illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,671
Reaction score
2,539
Location
Miami
I think his time is done. After his public "shock" at being benched, I think there is even less chance he plays moving forward.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
3,757
Reaction score
1,124
ANUFan said:
The answer is hopefully no! Because if we do then it means something went very wrong.
Click to expand...
Right. So do you think it will all be smooth sailing for Tua from here or do you think there will be a need for Fitz?
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,763
Reaction score
3,077
Of course we won't, the page has turned for better or worse.
 
S

Smokedogg1973

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 7, 2020
Messages
274
Reaction score
292
Age
47
Location
California
I doubt we see Fitz play another down for the Dolphins and I don't think he will be on the roster next season.
 
ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,948
Reaction score
1,124
Location
Atlanta
fansinceGWilson said:
Or the unlikely event TT's play show he's not ready. Needs more simmering. That said, I think you're closer to right
Click to expand...
I think that, unless Tua totally bungles it, no matter stats or record, Flo will keep him in. It should be pretty clear by now that Flores sees times like these of heavy stress and pressure as a learning tool for any football player. Even, QBs.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,391
Reaction score
6,278
ATL_PHIN_FAN said:
I think that, unless Tua totally bungles it, no matter stats or record, Flo will keep him in. It should be pretty clear by now that Flores sees times like these of heavy stress and pressure as a learning tool for any football player. Even, QBs.
Click to expand...

Don't disagree. But, IMO, there's a difference between struggling/rookie mistakes as opposed to showing he's nowhere near having the mental quickness/understanding to be a top NFL QB. Before responding, I'm NOT saying I think TT will implode, but, unlike others, no matter how small, the possibility exists.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
39,935
Reaction score
4,367
Location
Northern Virginia
Don’t believe so. Injury yes otherwise why put him back in? The whole is to grow with the good and bad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom