Will We Tag Wilkins?

Tomorrow is the first day tags can be applied. To tag him, we need to clear 50 mil to get under the cap and another 20 to apply the tag. Will we do it?
Grier might "want" to do that, but I do not think it's realistic. First you need the cap space to do it, then you need a willing trade partner which only happens if said trade partner can work out a long term deal beforehand.I think a tag and trade is what Grier wants to do No? At least get something for him if we can vs letting him walk. I would think the pick would have to trump any comp pick down the road but those are so quirky anyway. I just can't see us going to 24m/yr for him, just can't
It's a long shot. That's why you don't see it happen much, once every couple of years, and in very specific circumstances. It isn't as easy as many make it out to be.
This exact situation is what happens when you push the cap to the limit, restructure high contracts and trade away too many draft picks rather than keep a continuous flow of young talent on rookie deals.
It is going to continue with guys like Waddle and Holland too if we keep doing it.
You will get a comp pick if you don't sign high priced FAs this year, likely a rd3, assuming CW has a good year elsewhere.is getting draft compensation in other ways a possibility or is it strictly sign him long term, Tag him, or let him walk to greener pastures?
