Will We Tag Wilkins?

Nope. Too much money to tie up if we are able to clear enough to get to the tag number. Also, what if he simply signs the tag? Then you’re stuck at that number and the entire offseason is ****ed. Can’t see a tag unless they already have a tag and trade agreed upon by all parties prior to.



Either we re-sign him at a number that works for all parties or he can go get what he wants and go play for shitty team like the Arizona Cardinals.



I’m in the “let it play out” camp as I honestly don’t have a preference in this fight. My only preference would actually be on the tag and trade side but that’s probably the least likely outcome all things considered. I absolutely do not want to pay him top 3-5 at his position money.