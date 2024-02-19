 Will We Tag Wilkins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will We Tag Wilkins?

Tomorrow is the first day tags can be applied. To tag him, we need to clear 50 mil to get under the cap and another 20 to apply the tag. Will we do it?
 
I don't think we'll tag him, but I do think we reach an extension. He's too important of a piece to lose. We're in a "all-in" window which likely isn't anymore than 2-3 years with last year being the first year. I can't imagine Grier would risk making this team definitively worse, which is what losing Wilkins will do.
 
I think a tag and trade is what Grier wants to do No? At least get something for him if we can vs letting him walk. I would think the pick would have to trump any comp pick down the road but those are so quirky anyway. I just can't see us going to 24m/yr for him, just can't
 
Unfortunately I’m guessing that he’s gone. Totally crazy we hit on a solid first round pick and we let him walk but that’s how this team is built smh
 
artdnj said:
I think a tag and trade is what Grier wants to do No? At least get something for him if we can vs letting him walk. I would think the pick would have to trump any comp pick down the road but those are so quirky anyway. I just can't see us going to 24m/yr for him, just can't
Click to expand...
Grier might "want" to do that, but I do not think it's realistic. First you need the cap space to do it, then you need a willing trade partner which only happens if said trade partner can work out a long term deal beforehand.

It's a long shot. That's why you don't see it happen much, once every couple of years, and in very specific circumstances. It isn't as easy as many make it out to be.

This exact situation is what happens when you push the cap to the limit, restructure high contracts and trade away too many draft picks rather than keep a continuous flow of young talent on rookie deals.

It is going to continue with guys like Waddle and Holland too if we keep doing it.
 
Mach2 said:
Grier might "want" to do that, but I do not think it's realistic. First you need the cap space to do it, then you need a willing trade partner which only happens if said trade partner can work out a long term deal beforehand.

It's a long shot. That's why you don't see it happen much, once every couple of years, and in very specific circumstances. It isn't as easy as many make it out to be.

This exact situation is what happens when you push the cap to the limit, restructure high contracts and trade away too many draft picks rather than keep a continuous flow of young talent on rookie deals.

It is going to continue with guys like Waddle and Holland too if we keep doing it.
Click to expand...
is getting draft compensation in other ways a possibility or is it strictly sign him long term, Tag him, or let him walk to greener pastures?
 
artdnj said:
is getting draft compensation in other ways a possibility or is it strictly sign him long term, Tag him, or let him walk to greener pastures?
Click to expand...
You will get a comp pick if you don't sign high priced FAs this year, likely a rd3, assuming CW has a good year elsewhere.

If we were set on getting something for him, the time to do it was last year.
 
tag GIF by Golden Globes


I don't think so. Grier is going to play the comp game for additional picks in 2025.
 
Tag and trade is what I would be doing.

It is obvious Miami does not want to pay what Wilkins wants so move him to a team that will.

No hard feelings, nothing personal.
 
Nope. Too much money to tie up if we are able to clear enough to get to the tag number. Also, what if he simply signs the tag? Then you’re stuck at that number and the entire offseason is ****ed. Can’t see a tag unless they already have a tag and trade agreed upon by all parties prior to.

Either we re-sign him at a number that works for all parties or he can go get what he wants and go play for shitty team like the Arizona Cardinals.

I’m in the “let it play out” camp as I honestly don’t have a preference in this fight. My only preference would actually be on the tag and trade side but that’s probably the least likely outcome all things considered. I absolutely do not want to pay him top 3-5 at his position money.
 
artdnj said:
I think a tag and trade is what Grier wants to do No? At least get something for him if we can vs letting him walk. I would think the pick would have to trump any comp pick down the road but those are so quirky anyway. I just can't see us going to 24m/yr for him, just can't
Click to expand...

Need to if not we really can’t sign anyone in free agency as we’re going to want the 3rd round comp for him.
 
