Will We Win Monday? (Poll)

After saying in the predict the score thread that the Dolphins would lose I'm reversing that decision now.
I've watched a few All-22 breakdowns and the Dolphins offense had multiple plays to be made, the receivers were getting open but Skylar was so bad that he didn't see them or refused to throw. We just need a QB to actually notice the open guys and throw the damn ball.
It will still be a close game as I have no confidence in the interior OL holding up against Simmons and Sweat but I think the Dolphins find a way to not shoot themselves in the foot and win a tight, low scoring, horrible to watch game.