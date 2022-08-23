Will X become the Fins all time INT leader?

Another interesting observation...

Brock Marion's longest INT return was for 100 yards...but not a TD!

If I recall, was that a late, late season game at home vs Buffalo in 2001, where he picked one in the end zone but got run down? Does anyone else remember that?

I feel like that was the rescheduled home game vs the Bills that was moved to the end of the season due to the week of games being cancelled due to the 9/11 attacks.