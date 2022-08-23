Will X become the Fins all time INT leader?

Thanks for posting. Interesting premise.I was looking at Dolphins stats and saw X is currently 6th all time for Dolphins interceptions with 27 in only 72 games. Jake Scott is the leader with 35 in 85 games which is crazy. I think X breaks the record in 2 seasons barring injury.
View attachment 116674
It's so phucking cool that two of the players ahead of him are his coaches. You know they are rooting for him.
blackwood brothers were to slow and mostly hype based on hitting skills.Boy, I forgot about Glenn Blackwood. If I had been quizzed on the top 5 in MIA interceptions ever, I would not have come up with him.
He was a ballhawk for a safety. Underrated player.
Jake Scott, 35 int's in 84 games! That's nuts. How could Shula not get along with him?