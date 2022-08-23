 Will X become the Fins all time INT leader? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will X become the Fins all time INT leader?

Will X become all time Fins INT leader?

  • Yes this year (8 ties, 9 breaks)

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • Yes eventually

    Votes: 14 87.5%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Miami 13 said:
I was looking at Dolphins stats and saw X is currently 6th all time for Dolphins interceptions with 27 in only 72 games. Jake Scott is the leader with 35 in 85 games which is crazy. I think X breaks the record in 2 seasons barring injury.

View attachment 116674
Thanks for posting. Interesting premise.

Barring injury, X should be at least #3 by year's end.
 
1

Assuming Howard remains healthy over the next few years, he will likely become the top interception leader in Dolphin history.

While Howard is probably the top CB in Dolphin history. To me Jake Scott is the best player to ever play in the secondary for the Miami Dolphins and Dick Anderson is a close second.
 
Miami 13 said:
I was looking at Dolphins stats and saw X is currently 6th all time for Dolphins interceptions with 27 in only 72 games. Jake Scott is the leader with 35 in 85 games which is crazy. I think X breaks the record in 2 seasons barring injury.

View attachment 116674
It's so phucking cool that two of the players ahead of him are his coaches. You know they are rooting for him.
 
Very nice! Yep he will have it soon enough.

Will be sweet to see Holland make his ascension on this list too! In perfect timing 💫
 
Boy, I forgot about Glenn Blackwood. If I had been quizzed on the top 5 in MIA interceptions ever, I would not have come up with him.
He was a ballhawk for a safety. Underrated player.
Jake Scott, 35 int's in 84 games! That's nuts. How could Shula not get along with him?
 
Another interesting observation...
Brock Marion's longest INT return was for 100 yards...but not a TD!
If I recall, was that a late, late season game at home vs Buffalo in 2001, where he picked one in the end zone but got run down? Does anyone else remember that?
I feel like that was the rescheduled home game vs the Bills that was moved to the end of the season due to the week of games being cancelled due to the 9/11 attacks.
 
Bopkin02 said:
Boy, I forgot about Glenn Blackwood. If I had been quizzed on the top 5 in MIA interceptions ever, I would not have come up with him.
He was a ballhawk for a safety. Underrated player.
Jake Scott, 35 int's in 84 games! That's nuts. How could Shula not get along with him?
blackwood brothers were to slow and mostly hype based on hitting skills.

another reason why that defense that played with Dan wasn't very good. I would say average
 
