 Will You Join the Boycott?

Will You Join the Boycott?

rent this space said:
didn't you say you were leaving if Grier is staying?
He is, from my understanding, now saying that what he promised was that he was no longer going to be a fan, but he never said that he would stop posting here.

We’ll see how long that’s permitted.
 
I will never boycott my team. Ill die on the Dolphins cross!
 
The Ghost said:
I've been boycotting for 20 years. You'd be hard pressed to know I am a die hard Dolphins fan from being in my house.
I have 1 jersey, 3 baseball hats and one winter hat from the last 20 years. Mind you, they were all gifts from my parents or wife. I have not been to a game since I went to college in Buffalo (close to 15 years).

I will always be a fan, but I cannot respect this team as long as Ross is the owner. He is out of his league and refuses to surround himself with people who are not incompetent leaches.
 
I am not boycotting the Fins as they are my team for life, but I am boycotting putting any money into Ross' pockets. No purchasing tickets. If someone gives me tickets, I'm not going to pay for parking or concessions. No merchandise. No paying for any streaming service to watch them. If it ain't free, it ain't for me.
 
I sold my tix to the Rams game this year which ironically our best game of the season. I’m putting my Dophins money elsewhere til they clean this mess up. The Ross regime has been horrendous in list every way. The colors of the team aren’t even the same anymore. Really sad day for us die hards!
 
I only buy apparel 2nd hand off eBay...no retail, which is where they get their profits. For years now.

Problem is, boycotts like this won't work...because the normal, casual, every day fan doesn't get deep into what's going on, and they'll continue to throw money at Ross...and that's a vast majority of fans.
 
I haven't bought merch since the Tanny days so I can keep doing that. I don't attend games so this won't be Impactful. I didn't get DaZN this year and switched to other means to watch games because I felt the product on the field was not of quality.
Other than that I don't know how else to contribute to the boycott.
 
