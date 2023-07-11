Will YouTube Sunday Ticket have preseason games and the ability to record games?

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 4,628
- Reaction score
- 2,601
I purchased the Sunday Ticket from YouTube.
I was a 30 year subscriber to DirecTV and enjoyed the service. We were allowed preseason games to view on a later date. We were allowed to record several games at once.
Has anyone heard if YouTube will have these features?
I was a 30 year subscriber to DirecTV and enjoyed the service. We were allowed preseason games to view on a later date. We were allowed to record several games at once.
Has anyone heard if YouTube will have these features?