Will YouTube Sunday Ticket have preseason games and the ability to record games?

Apr 26, 2007
4,628
2,601
I purchased the Sunday Ticket from YouTube.
I was a 30 year subscriber to DirecTV and enjoyed the service. We were allowed preseason games to view on a later date. We were allowed to record several games at once.
Has anyone heard if YouTube will have these features?
 
Preseason games have never been part of Sunday Ticket. I doubt that changes. We'll all have to either hope we can watch it locally or, wait until it's shown on NFL network the next day or even later.
 
Regarding recording games, yes. You can record all of the games you like if you have Youtube TV. I do not believe that ST without Youtube TV subscription allows recording. However, I don't know. Best process is to go to the YTTV site and chat with support.
 
You couldn’t watch preseason games on Directv, unless they were on a local channel, or replays on NFLN. In which case, yes, both options would still be available
 
