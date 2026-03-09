 Willis signed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Willis signed

Yuck! He will probably be a bust! They just couldn't allow Ewers to be the QB this season and wait to draft a QB in the first round in 2027.
 
I just dont understand this move.

We were looking like we were on the right path to cleaning up our books and making 2026 a reset year then draft our next QB in 2027.

Why undo some of the good work we have done with the salary cap only to make this move and lock ourselves into another QB financially at this stage of our rebuild?
 
Nope, JES and Hafley decided to be short sighted and want to reach for 7 or 8 wins in 2026 with no regard towards building something special for the future.
 
If he is terrible, we can still draft our QB of the future in 2027. If he is good, then we’ve already got him. Some you are so dramatic. Calm down.
 
Obviously they feel real good about him and in the coming years. Risky move by the GM so he must be pretty sure MW is the real deal.
 
He will be just mediocre enough to keep us on the mediocrity merry go round. Its the Dolphins way apparently regardless of who the GM or HC is.
 
