Carne Asada
there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
There. That's what it all was about.
There's another thread by Nublar at the top. Not a bad deal. 3 yrs $67.5M, $45 guaranteed.I need details on this
I just dont understand this move.Yuck! He will probably be a bust! They just couldn't allow Ewers to be the QB this season and wait to draft a QB in the first round in 2027.
Nope, JES and Hafley decided to be short sighted and want to reach for 7 or 8 wins in 2026 with no regard towards building something special for the future.Yuck! He will probably be a bust! They just couldn't allow Ewers to be the QB this season and wait to draft a QB in the first round in 2027.
Obviously they feel real good about him and in the coming years. Risky move by the GM so he must be pretty sure MW is the real deal.I just dont understand this move.
We were looking like we were on the right path to cleaning up our books and making 2026 a reset year then draft our next QB in 2027.
Why undo some of the good work we have done with the salary cap only to make this move and lock ourselves into another QB financially at this stage of our rebuild?
He will be just mediocre enough to keep us on the mediocrity merry go round. Its the Dolphins way apparently regardless of who the GM or HC is.If he is terrible, we can still draft our QB of the future in 2027. If he is good, then we’ve already got him.
Sounds like you think your opinion is fact. GTFO. You don’t know ****.He will just mediocre enough to keep us on the mediocrity merry go round. Its the Dolphins way apparently regardless of who the GM or HC is.
We all have our own opinions.Sounds like you think your opinion is fact. GTFO. You don’t know ****.
I was so hoping to hear that Willis signed with the Cardinals but unfortunately my worst fear for today was realized.More of the same. Round and round we go. The merry go round of mediocrity.