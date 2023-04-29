 Wilson,Ogbah, and Igbinoghene | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wilson,Ogbah, and Igbinoghene

mia4ever

mia4ever

Pro Bowler
Joined
Mar 7, 2004
Messages
2,584
Reaction score
282
Location
In My House
As the draft dwindles down to the last rounds, it is interesting to see if the Fins can unload a few deals.
OG, Wilson, and Igbinoghene as neither player is due any guaranteed salary next season. OG dead cap space is 6 Million over 2 seasons with a saving of 13 million next season.
 
lurking

lurking

Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
11,942
Reaction score
14,901
Me myself and I think if they planned on moving on from those players they would have tried before the draft started.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,777
Reaction score
7,255
Age
32
Location
CT
Shocked Wilson and Ogbah weren't traded. Either coaching staff thinks higher than the fans do or there is not interest/ offers weren't worth it. Ogbah is expensive but Wilson really is a steal for his contract if featured.
 
lynx

lynx

Club Member
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
2,509
Reaction score
4,167
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
Wilson has ZERO trade value at that salary. Zero. None. Ziltch. Been saying it for weeks, a crazy pipe dream by some posters. Might as well keep him at this point.
 
A

AMakados10

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
1,458
Reaction score
2,497
Location
Florida
Ogbah had an injury riddled and disappointing 2022.

Ogbah still has better stats over the past 4 years than Chubb because he's been injury riddled and disappointing the past 4 seasons since his rookie season.

You can't count on Chubb imo.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
20,727
Reaction score
49,770
Age
58
Location
My own little world
MARINO1384 said:
Shocked Wilson and Ogbah weren't traded. Either coaching staff thinks higher than the fans do or there is not interest/ offers weren't worth it. Ogbah is expensive but Wilson really is a steal for his contract if featured.
Click to expand...
Ogbah is a bit pricy, but if he returns to pre injury form not ridiculously so, and without him our interior Dline depth is pretty bare. In light of that, I think it's just as well to keep him.

I see a lot of ppl singing Wilson's praises, but the reality is he has only had 1/2 productive season. He isn't expensive as receivers go, but he probably is seen by most GMs as a #3, or weak #2 at best. Had we known we would get Hill at the time, I doubt we sign him at all.

If the staff is confident at all in EZ, I would basically give Wilson away to unload the contract.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
10,168
Reaction score
8,830
Love Higgins's size speed numbers. Could actually see him as a move te at his size.
 
TFK

TFK

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2020
Messages
458
Reaction score
1,130
Age
51
Location
NJ
Why would any team want to trade FOR Noah Ibeenondabenchalot?
 
