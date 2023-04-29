Wilson,Ogbah, and Igbinoghene

mia4ever
Pro Bowler
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2004
- Messages
- 2,584
- Reaction score
- 282
- Location
- In My House
As the draft dwindles down to the last rounds, it is interesting to see if the Fins can unload a few deals.
OG, Wilson, and Igbinoghene as neither player is due any guaranteed salary next season. OG dead cap space is 6 Million over 2 seasons with a saving of 13 million next season.
OG, Wilson, and Igbinoghene as neither player is due any guaranteed salary next season. OG dead cap space is 6 Million over 2 seasons with a saving of 13 million next season.