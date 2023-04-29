Wilson,Ogbah, and Igbinoghene

MARINO1384 said: Shocked Wilson and Ogbah weren’t traded. Either coaching staff thinks higher than the fans do or there is not interest/ offers weren’t worth it. Ogbah is expensive but Wilson really is a steal for his contract if featured. Click to expand...

Ogbah is a bit pricy, but if he returns to pre injury form not ridiculously so, and without him our interior Dline depth is pretty bare. In light of that, I think it's just as well to keep him.I see a lot of ppl singing Wilson's praises, but the reality is he has only had 1/2 productive season. He isn't expensive as receivers go, but he probably is seen by most GMs as a #3, or weak #2 at best. Had we known we would get Hill at the time, I doubt we sign him at all.If the staff is confident at all in EZ, I would basically give Wilson away to unload the contract.