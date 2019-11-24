Win a VIP membership: Guess Next Year's London Home Game? *Speculation*

What do we know?

1) We know the approximate face value of each opponent i.e. this year the Eagles game is in my section approx $150/ticket, NE approx $150/ticket, Bills approx $95/ticket, Bengals approx $75/ticket and so on.

2) We know the value of this year's invoice and next year's invoice.

3) Comparing both invoices there is roughly a $500 difference. Based on 4 tickets that is $150/ticket.

4) Next year's home games are: Bills, Pats, Jets, KC, LA Chargers, LA Rams, Seattle Seahawks, AFC North.

5) on that list the only teams the $150/ticket price tag fits would be: Pats, Seattle, KC and maybe Rams if they are going into the playoffs. From the AFC North I could only see the Steelers having an asking price of $150/ticket Ravens was$90/ticket this year).



So we can narrow it down to Pats, Seattle and KC (maybe Steelers).



I really hope they are not pawning of another division game. If I had my choice (which sucks anyways) I would like to part with the Seahawks game. But since they are another 5 hours or so to the west it may come down to the Pats or KC (or Steelers).



Thoughts?



Edit: Forget the Steelers for now. We are playing the same place finisher in the North. So unless the Browns pass them it looks like Browns or Bengals next year.



Since I gave a lot of hints and narrowed it down let's make a competition out of it. Make your pick and you can win a VIP membership donated by me.

3 winners.

If there are more than 3 winners I will do a draw.



Pick and win.

The contest ends when an official announcement is made or a media leak has occurred.