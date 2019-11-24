Win a VIP membership: Guess Next Year's London Home Game? *Speculation*

What do we know?
1) We know the approximate face value of each opponent i.e. this year the Eagles game is in my section approx $150/ticket, NE approx $150/ticket, Bills approx $95/ticket, Bengals approx $75/ticket and so on.
2) We know the value of this year's invoice and next year's invoice.
3) Comparing both invoices there is roughly a $500 difference. Based on 4 tickets that is $150/ticket.
4) Next year's home games are: Bills, Pats, Jets, KC, LA Chargers, LA Rams, Seattle Seahawks, AFC North.
5) on that list the only teams the $150/ticket price tag fits would be: Pats, Seattle, KC and maybe Rams if they are going into the playoffs. From the AFC North I could only see the Steelers having an asking price of $150/ticket Ravens was$90/ticket this year).

So we can narrow it down to Pats, Seattle and KC (maybe Steelers).

I really hope they are not pawning of another division game. If I had my choice (which sucks anyways) I would like to part with the Seahawks game. But since they are another 5 hours or so to the west it may come down to the Pats or KC (or Steelers).

Thoughts?

Edit: Forget the Steelers for now. We are playing the same place finisher in the North. So unless the Browns pass them it looks like Browns or Bengals next year.

Since I gave a lot of hints and narrowed it down let's make a competition out of it. Make your pick and you can win a VIP membership donated by me.
3 winners.
If there are more than 3 winners I will do a draw.

Pick and win.
The contest ends when an official announcement is made or a media leak has occurred.
 
I'm guessing you meant this for the main forum......

But, my guess to your question would be KC or Steelers. I'm thinking it is a mistake to give up an actual division home game and the team wouldn't go for that.
 
Bob512 said:
I'm guessing you meant this for the main forum......

But, my guess to your question would be KC or Steelers. I'm thinking it is a mistake to give up an actual division home game and the team wouldn't go for that.
Yeah, I moved it. Brain fart. :lol:
Well we gave up the Jets home game last time.
 
Going with Pittsburgh
 
Does Miami have any say in which game is played there? I'm going on the premise that they don't.

I've hated the schedule makers for a very long time now, so that's also a factor.

We all know west coast teams don't historically play well in Miami, so I'd say they'd try to minimize that advantage for Miami and choose either the Seahawks or Chargers.

My gut says it'll be the Chargers game.
 
Kansas City Chiefs. NFL wants show off that high powered offense try to break records against our horrible defense.
 
Normally I hate the idea of losing home divisional games, but Miami's not going to contend for anything next year so I guess it doesn't really matter.
 
