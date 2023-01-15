 Win or lose today, it's been great watching another Dolphins season with you guys!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Win or lose today, it's been great watching another Dolphins season with you guys!!

Danny

Danny

I know we're all hoping we can win today but in case this is our last game of this season I just wanted to say I'm so glad to be able to follow our Dolphins with you guys. We win together and we lose together and here we are. Special thanks to @Henrik for this site as well as @fishfanmiami @13marino13 for leading this awesome site. Also big thanks to every member here for all your contributions ....so many people I could name here but don’t have the time. You're all very important to me and to this board. I know sometimes we get mad at the FO or the coaching staff or the players and we even get mad at each other here but at the end of the day we all want the same thing......for our Dolphins to win a SB.

Everyone here is a good fan of this team.....we haven’t won a SB in 50 years and haven’t been to one since the 1984 season and yet, here we all are day after day and week after week and year after year talking about out team and talking about how to make the team better. We don’t always agree on how to make that happen but we all want for it to happen. Back before the internet it was hard to lose a game and not have anyone to talk to about it. At least for me, it's a lot easier to take a loss now because I can come in here and be surrounded by people that feel the same way I do so again, thank you all for allowing me to be a part of this site. You guys all mean a lot to me.

I'm hoping we beat them Bills today but even if we don’t , it's been great sharing time with all of you guys here!!

P.S.......I know we'll all be here after the game and tomorrow and the day after talking about how to get better for next year. That's what makes us all Dolphins fans. Wouldn’t have it any other way.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Thanks.

I have suspected you were not a "Lemming" for quite a while. - LOL
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

We've seen some really good on offense that we haven't seen in awhile.
I haven't since the passing offense early on this good in a very very very long time.
When he was on Tua was insane.

Clearly there's big areas to improve on offensively. We could use more help talent-wise and philosophically(Run the ball more you idiot. Many benefits including protecting your QB).


No comment about the D or ST...
 
