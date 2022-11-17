Winter Wonderland in Buffalo this Sunday......

Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that's supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps th...

The Browns are going from the comfy confines of Hard Rock Stadium this past Sunday, where the temps were in the mid 80's, to Buffalo where 3-6 FEET of snow is expected. Should make for a wonderful atmosphere. Glad the Fins get to watch and not play though I must say it's probably fun when all is said and done for us fans.......