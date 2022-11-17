 Winter Wonderland in Buffalo this Sunday...... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Winter Wonderland in Buffalo this Sunday......

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

The Browns are going from the comfy confines of Hard Rock Stadium this past Sunday, where the temps were in the mid 80's, to Buffalo where 3-6 FEET of snow is expected. Should make for a wonderful atmosphere. Glad the Fins get to watch and not play though I must say it's probably fun when all is said and done for us fans.......

fansided.com

Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall

The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that's supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps th...
fansided.com fansided.com
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

again I ask, why would anyone live in Buffalo?
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
I love this, should level the playing field (if not cover it completely).

I’m guessing the game will be moved to Monday.

60 hours of continuous blizzard which is expected to last until, ironically, 1:00 on Sunday afternoon.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
The Ghost said:
I love this, should level the playing field (if not cover it completely).

I’m guessing the game will be moved to Monday.

60 hours of continuous blizzard which is expected to last until, ironically, 1:00 on Sunday afternoon.
What a job to have, clear snow from the field on repeat for god knows how long. Gotta figure they'd be making some overtime pay, hopefully a decently nice tractor w/ some heat and tunes. It wouldnt be bad lol
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Travis34 said:
What a job to have, clear snow from the field on repeat for god knows how long. Gotta figure they'd be making some overtime pay, hopefully a decently nice tractor w/ some heat and tunes. It wouldnt be bad lol
I suspect the team will put out an SOS seeking any and all hands to come help.

To their credit, Bills fans show up and help shovel.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Lol @ “comfy”
 
