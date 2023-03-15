Wish List as of now (3/15/23)

1. Sign Matt Feiler to compete for the RT or LG position. He is better than Eichenberg or Austin.



2. Trade for Derrick Henry (84th pick) Titans are in total rebuild mode. They will probably take it.

3. Sign Mike Gesicki (I think he wants to be here)

4. Draft the best OL or LB available with the 51st pick.



5. Win back-to-back Super Bowls!!!!!!



That is my short list.



Have a GREAT Day!!!