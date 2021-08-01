Wish we had Micah not Waddle

oOoo Forza Italia!! I feel you man. Yeah Waddle was the only pick I wasn't super stoked on because it did feel more like a luxury. Having Wilson, Bowden, and Grant, I was attracted to the idea of having a big bodied receiver that would bring that Landry type intensity, aka Chase. I would have stayed put at 3 and taken him. Oo well, Waddle is our guy so i've moved on from the draft. Hopefully we feel much better about this a year from now.



I was definitely intrigued with Micah too. Would have loved seeing him paired up with Baker.



& super sweet seeing Wilson is showing up too. Many of us believed he would come back strong and sure enough it sounds like he's arrived.