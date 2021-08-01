 Wish we had Micah not Waddle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wish we had Micah not Waddle

wpgfishfan

wpgfishfan

With how great Wilson has looked and adding Fuller did we really need to add 3 weapons instead of 2 and trade up for Waddle

yes it’s early but staying at 12 and taking BPA (Micah) would based on what we have seen so far make us better this year plus give us another first next year
 
Y

Yoodakine56

Having Waddle is like going to McDonalds and buying the whole meal deal, rather than just the sandwich. Givem a slant hell take it to the house, he can burn you over the top, not to mention returning kicks. As for Fuller, hes yet to establish himself on the Team.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

With the injury history this team has had at the WR position, it was smart to get Waddle with their first pick.
 
circumstances

circumstances

micah may be a great player, but what has anybody "seen so far"?
 
A

AMakados10

Eagles did great getting Smith and a 1st.

Waddle adds another dangerous element to the offense. It was a very steep price to pay.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Padfoot

Padfoot

Wilson is a 29 y/o receiver who has a career average of 30 yards per game and 2 touchdowns per year, and Fuller is on a one year prove it deal because he typically can't stay healthy (along with all our other receivers).

I'd say adding a receiver was a prudent choice.
 
Shivaya11

Shivaya11

oOoo Forza Italia!! I feel you man. Yeah Waddle was the only pick I wasn't super stoked on because it did feel more like a luxury. Having Wilson, Bowden, and Grant, I was attracted to the idea of having a big bodied receiver that would bring that Landry type intensity, aka Chase. I would have stayed put at 3 and taken him. Oo well, Waddle is our guy so i've moved on from the draft. Hopefully we feel much better about this a year from now.

I was definitely intrigued with Micah too. Would have loved seeing him paired up with Baker.

& super sweet seeing Wilson is showing up too. Many of us believed he would come back strong and sure enough it sounds like he's arrived.
 
