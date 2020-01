Dallas is in a similar situation that we were with Tannehill (when we resigned him) and the Raiders were with Carr. I like Tannehill a lot, but he was not elite and neither was Carr, but the QB is so essential that slightly above average QB's will get paid elite money rather than lose the continuity and go in to the QB market that is never very good. Dak has not really impressed me since his rookie year, he has been meh.