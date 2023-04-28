Wishful Mock Draft 🙏

I love how this board is shaping out for us so far! I feel like we could potentially land a great prospect at a position we need with our 2nd round pick.

We may even be able to land a nice prospect that we could use in round 3 if the dominoes fell right. Regardless tho, this draft board is shaping up nicely for us heading into tomorrow!



This is what I would love to see Miami do to finish off this offseason!





*****Trade*****

-Miami Trades: 2023 3rd, 2023 6th, 2024 2nd

-Miami Receives: 2023 2nd (Late) & 2024 4th



•Round 2: Darnell Washington TE Georgia

•Round 2: Steve Avila IOL TCU

•Round 7: Jake Moody K Michigan



•Sign: Cam Fleming OT

•Sign/Trade: Dalvin Cook RB





OFFENSE

QB: Tua, White, Thompson

RB: Cook, Mostert, Wilson

FB: Ingold

WR: Hill, Ezukanma

WR: Waddle, Berrios

WR: Wilson, Cracraft

TE: Washington, Smythe, Saubert, Conner

LT: Armstead

LG: Avila, Eichenberg

C: Williams, Feeney

RG: Hunt, Jones

RT: Fleming, Jackson



DEFENSE

LDE: Wilkins

NT: Davis

RDE: Sieler, Ogbah

WLB: Phillips, Van Ginkel

LILB: Long, Tindall

RILB: Baker, Riley

SLB: Chubb, Reed

LCB: Howard, Kohou, Trill

SS: Jones, Elliott

FS: Holland, McKinley III, Campbell

RCB: Ramsey, Needham, Crossen





I would be ecstatic if Miami pulled something like this off! I think majority of fin fans want to sign Cam Fleming and sign or trade for Dalvin Cook.

As for this draft, I feel like we can land 2 players at positions we need that can have an impact year 1 if we managed to hit our picks.

Finishing this draft with a TE and a lineman that have potential to play year right away would be so massive.