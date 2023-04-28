Wishful Mock Draft 🙏

Fin_Frenzy_84
Starter
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2008
- Messages
- 3,887
- Reaction score
- 319
I love how this board is shaping out for us so far! I feel like we could potentially land a great prospect at a position we need with our 2nd round pick.
We may even be able to land a nice prospect that we could use in round 3 if the dominoes fell right. Regardless tho, this draft board is shaping up nicely for us heading into tomorrow!
This is what I would love to see Miami do to finish off this offseason!
*****Trade*****
-Miami Trades: 2023 3rd, 2023 6th, 2024 2nd
-Miami Receives: 2023 2nd (Late) & 2024 4th
•Round 2: Darnell Washington TE Georgia
•Round 2: Steve Avila IOL TCU
•Round 7: Jake Moody K Michigan
•Sign: Cam Fleming OT
•Sign/Trade: Dalvin Cook RB
OFFENSE
QB: Tua, White, Thompson
RB: Cook, Mostert, Wilson
FB: Ingold
WR: Hill, Ezukanma
WR: Waddle, Berrios
WR: Wilson, Cracraft
TE: Washington, Smythe, Saubert, Conner
LT: Armstead
LG: Avila, Eichenberg
C: Williams, Feeney
RG: Hunt, Jones
RT: Fleming, Jackson
DEFENSE
LDE: Wilkins
NT: Davis
RDE: Sieler, Ogbah
WLB: Phillips, Van Ginkel
LILB: Long, Tindall
RILB: Baker, Riley
SLB: Chubb, Reed
LCB: Howard, Kohou, Trill
SS: Jones, Elliott
FS: Holland, McKinley III, Campbell
RCB: Ramsey, Needham, Crossen
I would be ecstatic if Miami pulled something like this off! I think majority of fin fans want to sign Cam Fleming and sign or trade for Dalvin Cook.
As for this draft, I feel like we can land 2 players at positions we need that can have an impact year 1 if we managed to hit our picks.
Finishing this draft with a TE and a lineman that have potential to play year right away would be so massive.
