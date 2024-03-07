 With All The Safeties Being Cut | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With All The Safeties Being Cut

Can Miami find a solid vet S to pair with Holland on the cheap?

I am not sure what kind of S Weaver would like back there as Baltimore has had a GREAT rangy FS as well as more physical types.


It looks like S is going the way of RB in that teams have realized it does no make sense to pay most of them.Simmons, Byard and Adams are all guys who got market setting deals at one point and were legit studs as well, maybe Miami can get one on a one year cheap deal.
 
Here’s a list for reference and oh my:



That doesn’t even include Elliot who many of us would be happy with keeping. We should be able to get someone solid for a decent deal, or retain Elliot for very cheap.
 
Wow, that list is crazy, hopefully the market saturates itself and we can land somebody decent
 
I'm loving this...

I've argued for years that drafting safeties early is freaking... stupid. ...and that finding cheap safeties is too easy.

I won one! Heh!
 
