With All The Safeties Being Cut

jimthefin
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,699
- Reaction score
- 10,543
Can Miami find a solid vet S to pair with Holland on the cheap?
I am not sure what kind of S Weaver would like back there as Baltimore has had a GREAT rangy FS as well as more physical types.
It looks like S is going the way of RB in that teams have realized it does no make sense to pay most of them.Simmons, Byard and Adams are all guys who got market setting deals at one point and were legit studs as well, maybe Miami can get one on a one year cheap deal.
