With Berrios/Achane, I haven’t felt this good about our return game in years

I know people don’t think too much about ST's.....till the ST's messes up and cost them the game. Well, I'd say we now might have one of, if not the best 1-2 combination of return guys in the NFL. There's no doubt either one can take it to the house. They both can help on offense too but man, we have a great combination of punt and kick return right now and that can help the whole team a lot. I'd love to see each of them return one for a TD........in the SAME game.