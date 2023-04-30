 With Berrios/Achane, I haven’t felt this good about our return game in years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With Berrios/Achane, I haven’t felt this good about our return game in years

Danny

Danny

I know people don’t think too much about ST's.....till the ST's messes up and cost them the game. Well, I'd say we now might have one of, if not the best 1-2 combination of return guys in the NFL. There's no doubt either one can take it to the house. They both can help on offense too but man, we have a great combination of punt and kick return right now and that can help the whole team a lot. I'd love to see each of them return one for a TD........in the SAME game.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Totally agree.

Still surprised they kept Crossman as ST coach as he has never had a great ST unit as long as he's coached from what I've read. Now's the time!
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Danny said:
I know people don’t think too much about ST's.....till the ST's messes up and cost them the game. Well, I'd say we now might have one of, if not the best 1-2 combination of return guys in the NFL. There's no doubt either one can take it to the house. They both can help on offense too but man, we have a great combination of punt and kick return right now and that can help the whole team a lot. I'd love to see each of them return one for a TD........in the SAME game.
I'd love to see each of them return one for a TD........in the SAME game.

Is that a record in the Super Bowl?........................................evilgrin0007.gif
 
