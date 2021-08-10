 With Only 3 PS Games, How Much Time Will Starters Get In The 3 PS Games? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With Only 3 PS Games, How Much Time Will Starters Get In The 3 PS Games?

I'm curious on this. I know in 4 PS years gone by that it was typically one possession in PS1, 1/4 in PS2, Into the 3/4 in PS3 and almost none in PS4.

I'm hoping we get a full 1/4 in PS1, into the 3/4 in PS2 and almost none in PS3 as we're trying to finalize our roster.

Thoughts?
 
my guess has been a couple series game one (but a quarter would be nice).

dress rehearsal game two (come out for a series in the third).

nothing game three.

but i really have no idea how teams will play it.
 
I personally hate the change.

I know veterans don't particularly love preseason, but its where you get everyone a little consistency and yourself a chance as the coach/GM to see younger guys you like in real game situations.
 
