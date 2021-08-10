With Only 3 PS Games, How Much Time Will Starters Get In The 3 PS Games?

Fin-Loco
I'm curious on this. I know in 4 PS years gone by that it was typically one possession in PS1, 1/4 in PS2, Into the 3/4 in PS3 and almost none in PS4.
I'm hoping we get a full 1/4 in PS1, into the 3/4 in PS2 and almost none in PS3 as we're trying to finalize our roster.
Thoughts?
