With the Dolphins Victory...

With Miami's unlikely victory of the dreaded Ravens, Miami continues on pace for two things, one looking very likely, and the other not as likely.



With Miami's victory, Miami is now 3-7, whole the 49ers are 3-5, if Miami continues to win, and the 49ers lose, Miami might have made the right move of keeping the 49er's pick. (BOLD signifies possible tough game)



The remaining games for the 49ers are...Rams, @Jags, Vikings, @Seahawks, @Bengals, Falcons, @Titans, Texans @Rams.



While Dolphins is...@Jets, Panthers, Giants, Jets, @Saints, @Titans, Pats



The 2nd part is pretty unlikely (But exciting from here on), especially with teams like the Saints, Titans, and Pats on the schedule, but if Miami can continue to win, they still have a chance at 10-7, and possibly to reach playoffs.



If Pats can lose two games before the last game of season, Miami still could end up playing for the East crown, because the Bills need to win 5 to reach 10, which looking at them right now, it might be the Bills of old failing in the 2nd half as they used to.



Again highly doubtful Miami is able to win out, but it will be exciting from here on.