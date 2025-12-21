With the reports of Shore in a new structure of power here’s why I’m ok with it.

I know a lot of folks are not ok with the structure of Shore getting more power and having a GM under him but I am.



I think Shore and the dolphins are not considering him to have final say as an evaluator of talent, he’s got an excellent rep for being a good money and admin guy and I don’t see that being a hindrance to a new GM.



So to me it feels like they want what’s more important, and like I’ve been saying for years, get a GM who is a good evaluator of talent and let him scout players period. Allow shore to handle the money and contract stuff like he’s been doing.



AS LONG as the GM has final say on personell then I don’t believe there will be a problem when hiring.



A GM imo should be first and foremost a great scout. And this structure goes back to that approach of his job being about player evaluating.