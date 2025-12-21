 With the reports of Shore in a new structure of power here’s why I’m ok with it. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With the reports of Shore in a new structure of power here's why I'm ok with it.

I know a lot of folks are not ok with the structure of Shore getting more power and having a GM under him but I am.

I think Shore and the dolphins are not considering him to have final say as an evaluator of talent, he’s got an excellent rep for being a good money and admin guy and I don’t see that being a hindrance to a new GM.

So to me it feels like they want what’s more important, and like I’ve been saying for years, get a GM who is a good evaluator of talent and let him scout players period. Allow shore to handle the money and contract stuff like he’s been doing.

AS LONG as the GM has final say on personell then I don’t believe there will be a problem when hiring.

A GM imo should be first and foremost a great scout. And this structure goes back to that approach of his job being about player evaluating.
 
Well, it isn't the standard structure.

What happens when a GM wants what he considers a key FA, and Shore says no to the required contract (for whatever reason)?

The problem I see is who ultimately held accountable?

I agree, bad contracts and acquisitions play a big part in our failure but how can you hold a GM accountable if bean counters have final say?
 
