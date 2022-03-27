With the signing of Cheetah, here is the best YAC play i have ever seen.

dolphinfan41 said: With the signing of the Cheetah, here is the YAC play I have ever seen.



Nice play but he was playing against teenagers who likely never played in the NFL. Yet Moss was a freak for his size and his speed was unbelievable for someone 6’4” and 210 pounds in college.His time in the 40 of 4.25 for a man that size was simply amazing and faster than the 4.29 Hill was clocked at.