With the signing of Cheetah, here is the best YAC play i have ever seen.

Juke, juke, hurdle, stiff arm, speed kills....
Last edited:
Nice play but he was playing against teenagers who likely never played in the NFL. Yet Moss was a freak for his size and his speed was unbelievable for someone 6’4” and 210 pounds in college.With the signing of the Cheetah, here is the YAC play I have ever seen.
The dolphins Chad Pennington?Was Pennington his QB his freshman year? What am I saying? Chad couldn't throw it that far.
Edit; Hmm. That was Army. Marshall was div I-AA in '96. They moved to I-A MAC in '97, so that was Pennington. I think the tweet is wrong.
Yeah. He was Moss' QB in college. Just wasn't sure if he was his rookie year. After a little research, I found he was not, but that clip is from the week 2 game against Army in '97.The dolphins Chad Pennington?
That pass was thrown less than 5 yards. The 3 year old little boy next door to me could have made that pass. LOLWas Pennington his QB his freshman year? What am I saying? Chad couldn't throw it that far.
I know. I was just making a hyperbolic joke. I know people here are sensitive about those when referring to a QB's arm though, and they get defensive. Also, see the edit in my OP.That pass was thrown less than 5 yards. The 3 year old little boy next door to me could have made that pass. LOL
Pennington was at Marshall from 1995-1999 but he was red shirted in 1996. So it wasn’t Pennington who made that pass since it shows it happened in 1996.
That’s why I added LOL after my comment. I fully understood you were joking and so was I.I know. I was just making a hyperbolic joke. I know people here are sensitive about those when referring to a QB's arm though, and they get defensive. Also, see the edit in my OP.
Edit: If I remember correctly, Chad was called noodle arm a lot on this forum back in the day. It was after a couple shoulder surgeries though.
If it was in 1997 instead of 1996 as the post showed. It was Pennington because he was the starting QB at Marshall from 1997-1999.Yeah. He was Moss' QB in college. Just wasn't sure if he was his rookie year. After a little research, I found he was not, but that clip is from the week 2 game against Army in '97.
YepIf it was in 1997 instead of 1996 as the post showed. It was Pennington because he was the starting QB at Marshall from 1997-1999.
It was 1997. Changed.If it was in 1997 instead of 1996 as the post showed. It was Pennington because he was the starting QB at Marshall from 1997-1999.
Nice play but he was playing against teenagers who likely never played in the NFL. Yet Moss was a freak for his size and his speed was unbelievable for someone 6’4” and 210 pounds in college.
His time in the 40 of 4.25 for a man that size was simply amazing and faster than the 4.29 Hill was clocked at.