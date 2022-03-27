 With the signing of Cheetah, here is the best YAC play i have ever seen. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

With the signing of Cheetah, here is the best YAC play i have ever seen.

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
6,722
Reaction score
7,902
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
Was Pennington his QB his freshman year? What am I saying? Chad couldn't throw it that far.

Edit; Hmm. That was Army. Marshall was div I-AA in '96. They moved to I-A MAC in '97, so that was Pennington. I think the tweet is wrong.
 
Last edited:
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,323
Reaction score
20,772
Age
69
Location
Miami
dolphinfan41 said:
With the signing of the Cheetah, here is the YAC play I have ever seen.

Click to expand...
Nice play but he was playing against teenagers who likely never played in the NFL. Yet Moss was a freak for his size and his speed was unbelievable for someone 6’4” and 210 pounds in college.

His time in the 40 of 4.25 for a man that size was simply amazing and faster than the 4.29 Hill was clocked at.
 
dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
658
Reaction score
575
Location
Buffalo, N.Y.
Joe Dolfan said:
Was Pennington his QB his freshman year? What am I saying? Chad couldn't throw it that far.

Edit; Hmm. That was Army. Marshall was div I-AA in '96. They moved to I-A MAC in '97, so that was Pennington. I think the tweet is wrong.
Click to expand...
The dolphins Chad Pennington?
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,323
Reaction score
20,772
Age
69
Location
Miami
Joe Dolfan said:
Was Pennington his QB his freshman year? What am I saying? Chad couldn't throw it that far.
Click to expand...
That pass was thrown less than 5 yards. The 3 year old little boy next door to me could have made that pass. LOL

Pennington was at Marshall from 1995-1999 but he was red shirted in 1996. So it wasn’t Pennington who made that pass since it shows it happened in 1996.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
6,722
Reaction score
7,902
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
1972forever said:
That pass was thrown less than 5 yards. The 3 year old little boy next door to me could have made that pass. LOL

Pennington was at Marshall from 1995-1999 but he was red shirted in 1996. So it wasn’t Pennington who made that pass since it shows it happened in 1996.
Click to expand...
I know. I was just making a hyperbolic joke. I know people here are sensitive about those when referring to a QB's arm though, and they get defensive. Also, see the edit in my OP.

Edit: If I remember correctly, Chad was called noodle arm a lot on this forum back in the day. It was after a couple shoulder surgeries though.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,323
Reaction score
20,772
Age
69
Location
Miami
Joe Dolfan said:
I know. I was just making a hyperbolic joke. I know people here are sensitive about those when referring to a QB's arm though, and they get defensive. Also, see the edit in my OP.

Edit: If I remember correctly, Chad was called noodle arm a lot on this forum back in the day. It was after a couple shoulder surgeries though.
Click to expand...
That’s why I added LOL after my comment. I fully understood you were joking and so was I.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,323
Reaction score
20,772
Age
69
Location
Miami
Joe Dolfan said:
Yeah. He was Moss' QB in college. Just wasn't sure if he was his rookie year. After a little research, I found he was not, but that clip is from the week 2 game against Army in '97.
Click to expand...
If it was in 1997 instead of 1996 as the post showed. It was Pennington because he was the starting QB at Marshall from 1997-1999.
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
3,460
Reaction score
5,702
Location
Rocklin, CA
dolphinfan41 said:
Juke, juke, hurdle, stiff arm, speed kills....

Click to expand...

Great play. But also consider the competition. We know Randy Moss is an all-time great, no doubt. But that was against ARMY.

Tyreek’s play against BUF a few months back was far more impressive.
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
3,460
Reaction score
5,702
Location
Rocklin, CA
1972forever said:
Nice play but he was playing against teenagers who likely never played in the NFL. Yet Moss was a freak for his size and his speed was unbelievable for someone 6’4” and 210 pounds in college.

His time in the 40 of 4.25 for a man that size was simply amazing and faster than the 4.29 Hill was clocked at.
Click to expand...

IDC what times the guys were clocked at. Randy Moss wasn’t faster than Tyreek Hill in pads on a football field.

I’ve not seen anyone with a better combination of short area quickness, acceleration to top speed, and overall top speed. Chris Johnson might be the closest I can think of. Darrell Green might be the fastest in terms of top end speed. Him or Bob Hayes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom