With Tua being a lefty is the RT position more important?

FanMarino

FanMarino

I'm asking as nobody has really mentioned it. Blindside is coming from the right. We got Jackson at LT with the 18th pick but I'm thinking RT is just as or more important.
 
ThePeopleShow13

In the modern NFL defenders are position-less to a degree. Guys like Van Noy (for example) can play either side outside with their hand in the dirt, either side standing or even interior DL in pure pass rush scenarios. In some ways that has lowered the demand for a “blind-side” protector and increased the demand for competent interior players. Which is how a guy like Flowers can get $10M per year to play LG. Guys like Brees, Brady and Rodgers play the worst when pressure is coming up the middle in their face. I think the OL as a unit is more important than just having a good RT.
 
foozool13

foozool13

In today’s NFL all 5 positions on the oline have great value.

The OGs are more important than ever with how dominating DTs have become as pass rushers.

OTs are as important as ever with the quality of DEs from both sides.

And the OC is in my option very underrated given how cerebral they need to be.

Tua’s blind side is incredibly important so I get your point, but trust me he can get destroyed getting hit directly in the face too.
 
