With Tua being a lefty is the RT position more important?

In the modern NFL defenders are position-less to a degree. Guys like Van Noy (for example) can play either side outside with their hand in the dirt, either side standing or even interior DL in pure pass rush scenarios. In some ways that has lowered the demand for a “blind-side” protector and increased the demand for competent interior players. Which is how a guy like Flowers can get $10M per year to play LG. Guys like Brees, Brady and Rodgers play the worst when pressure is coming up the middle in their face. I think the OL as a unit is more important than just having a good RT.