Without Waddle, this offense Suffers

ChitownPhins28

Would be even worse if it was Hill out.
But, without both of them, theyre just not the same.
Tua still sucked Sunday, but it still helps having that other guy that can't be single-covered and will rip you a new one if you dont bracket him.
Waddle's ability to separate quickly is Special and it's very missed in his absence.
Cedric Wilson got #2 WR money. Where TF is he?!?
 
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
Too early to drink
Yep, by 3pm you may find yourself explaining to Mr Police officer why you happen to be naked in the parking lot of Arby’s.
Crying behind a dumpster, on all fours with car keys hanging from your ass hollering “I don’t need triple A….it’s just flooded!” 😳
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
Would be even worse if it was Hill out.
But, without both of them, theyre just not the same.
Tua still sucked Sunday, but it still helps having that other guy that can't be single-covered and will rip you a new one if you dont bracket him.
Waddle's ability to separate quickly is Special and it's very missed in his absence.
Cedric Wilson got #2 WR money. Where TF is he?!?
We signed Armstead, Williams, Mostert, Ingram, Ingold, Scherfield, Crossen, Cracraft, and Shell (Fisher too)

Plus Kohou and McKinley as UDFA’s

We also traded for Tyreek, Chubb, and Jeff Wilson

Out of all our additions the only clear busts at this point are Bridgewater and Cedrick (since we were able to trade Edmonds)

Whatever. Wilson sucks. Can’t win ‘em all
 
