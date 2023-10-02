[Wolfe] Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LT Terron Armstead will be out Sunday vs. Giants.

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 6,507
- Reaction score
- 15,126
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
I think the more likely scenario is for KC or after the byeI'm actually hoping that they keep him on ice until Philly and really hope he comes back to full(for him) strength.
The way McDaniel said, “weeks not days” and “but he‘ll play again this season“, certainly feels like no sooner than after the bye week.I think the more likely scenario is for KC or after the bye