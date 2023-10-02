 [Wolfe] Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LT Terron Armstead will be out Sunday vs. Giants. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

[Wolfe] Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LT Terron Armstead will be out Sunday vs. Giants.

Of course…

Somehow I think we all knew that was coming. Maybe he’ll play in a few weeks for a game or two. What a bummer.
 
Armstead and Tyron Smith are locks for the Hall of Fame injury class.

He's a talented LT made out of glass.
 
