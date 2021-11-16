Wolfe: Tagovailoa's moment to prove he's the Dolphins' franchise QB is now

fugawzi
"I don't know if Miami has made up their mind about Tua, but the next two months are important for him to show the league he can be a guy you can win football games with," former NFL QB and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said last week, before the game against the Ravens. "That means winning the game in the fourth quarter. Then you can elevate to a guy that you win because of, but there's only a small handful of those guys."
Tua Tagovailoa's moment to prove he's the Dolphins' franchise QB is now
Can Tua Tagovailoa show he's the Dolphins' long-term answer at quarterback? Cameron Wolfe digs into a crucial audition period for the former first-round pick.
