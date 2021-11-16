Wolfe: Tagovailoa's moment to prove he's the Dolphins' franchise QB is now

RayStinkle said: Which game this year did Tua not win or put his team in position to win in the 4th quarter other than at Buffalo? @NE, @JAX, ATL, BAL. Click to expand...

New England: Was the opener so I don't hold any rust against players. However, we won this game despite our offense, not in any way because of a good performance by the offense.Jaguars: Up to our game had lost 20 straight and I believe given up 20+ in all of those games, were one if the worst defenses in the league. 20 points, poor showing by everyone.Atlanta: We only really scored well once we were behind and it was too late after multiple mistakes by Tua and others. Again one of the worst defenses in the league. His stat line ended up nice but doesn't reflect the flow if the game.Baltimore: No idea what he would have done over 4 quarters. He played well when called upon, still almost fumbled the game away and the defense quite honestly won this game.So ill ask, minus Baltimore because whatever position we were in had nothing to do with him really, which games did he, not the defense but Tua, put us in position to win or win?