Wolfe: Tagovailoa's moment to prove he's the Dolphins' franchise QB is now

fugawzi

fugawzi

"I don't know if Miami has made up their mind about Tua, but the next two months are important for him to show the league he can be a guy you can win football games with," former NFL QB and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said last week, before the game against the Ravens. "That means winning the game in the fourth quarter. Then you can elevate to a guy that you win because of, but there's only a small handful of those guys."
Maybe Memories

Maybe Memories

RayStinkle said:
Which game this year did Tua not win or put his team in position to win in the 4th quarter other than at Buffalo? @NE, @JAX, ATL, BAL.
He has also put us in a position to lose alot of those games…

I agree with the article, this is his time to show he can continue to develop and show some consistency.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

fugawzi said:
Yep! It's all on him! He has the opportunity to erase most of the doubt some have or add to it depending upon his performance. Would be nice as someone said though to have him have all of his toys at WR to work with. But, that's the NFL!
 
AvogadrosNumber

It shouldn't be this hard to score touchdowns. Tua has to show he can guide an offense that puts up points.

This is the easiest schedule I can remember we've had in recent years and completely blew it the first 8 games.

By season's end we'll know, it'll be obvious.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

RayStinkle said:
Which game this year did Tua not win or put his team in position to win in the 4th quarter other than at Buffalo? @NE, @JAX, ATL, BAL.
New England: Was the opener so I don't hold any rust against players. However, we won this game despite our offense, not in any way because of a good performance by the offense.

Jaguars: Up to our game had lost 20 straight and I believe given up 20+ in all of those games, were one if the worst defenses in the league. 20 points, poor showing by everyone.

Atlanta: We only really scored well once we were behind and it was too late after multiple mistakes by Tua and others. Again one of the worst defenses in the league. His stat line ended up nice but doesn't reflect the flow if the game.

Baltimore: No idea what he would have done over 4 quarters. He played well when called upon, still almost fumbled the game away and the defense quite honestly won this game.

So ill ask, minus Baltimore because whatever position we were in had nothing to do with him really, which games did he, not the defense but Tua, put us in position to win or win?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Maybe Memories said:
He has also put us in a position to lose alot of those games…

I agree with the article, this is his time to show he can continue to develop and show some consistency.
I wouldn't say he put us in a position to lose a lot of those games, and I'm far from a Tua apologist.

From my objective view (is there really such a thing), I would say he failed to overcome adversity at times, but the majority of our losses were as much, or more defensive failures, and playcalling as being directly Tua's fault.
 
dol-phan007

How many games where we ahead and the defense gave up a last scoring drive for us to lose the game? Of course it's always Tuas fault not the horrible defense. They are a good group but before the Houston game they were horrible.

I dont know the answer but I know that it is more than 2 times.

With only 2 of those back, if the defense could have pulled off just 1 stop at the end of 2 games we would be 5-5right now.

I know that if the offense would have scored more it would be the same thing but it is a team game. The offensive had us in a position to win if only the defense could make a stop.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Tua has played very well in the 4th quarter in the NFL... Not sure where that came from...
 
