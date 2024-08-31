 Wonder if there's any truth to this? Rams’ Cooper Kupp Linked to Miami Dolphins in Trade Talks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wonder if there's any truth to this? Rams’ Cooper Kupp Linked to Miami Dolphins in Trade Talks

What’s the source??

Just someone’s opinion saying it would be a good move? Maybe I skimmed it to fast but I didn’t see where Kupp was being linked to us
 
I'd rather Miami find a way to trade for Juan Jennings from San Francisco. Third and Juan would look good in a Dolphins uniform.
 
Travis34 said:
What’s the source??

Just someone’s opinion saying it would be a good move? Maybe I skimmed it to fast but I didn’t see where Kupp was being linked to us
Click to expand...
Yeah I should have checked that better before I posted. It really doesn't name a source. Just says "the standout wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, rumored to be a trade target for the Miami Dolphins." That could be water cooler rumors or just somebody's wet dream....
 
Only thing I would say is the rookie from Texas wittingham looks to be another gem for them
 
Never heard of the website fanrecap.com. I think if it was true there would be tweets about it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom