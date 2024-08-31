Wonder if there's any truth to this? Rams’ Cooper Kupp Linked to Miami Dolphins in Trade Talks

miamipdmachine
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 21, 2007
- Messages
- 65
- Reaction score
- 35
- Location
- NC
Interesting if it's true....https://fanrecap.com/rams-cooper-kupp-linked-to-miami-dolphins-in-trade-talks/
Yeah I should have checked that better before I posted. It really doesn't name a source. Just says "the standout wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, rumored to be a trade target for the Miami Dolphins." That could be water cooler rumors or just somebody's wet dream....What’s the source??
Just someone’s opinion saying it would be a good move? Maybe I skimmed it to fast but I didn’t see where Kupp was being linked to us
Winner, worst response to a thread topic that obviously isn't based in reality.Doesn’t matter how many weapons we have if Tua still can’t play in bad weather…